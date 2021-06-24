RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Cast Spoilers

Season 6 of “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres on June 24 on the subscription-based streaming service Paramount Plus. The show had previously been on VH1.

Some fans aren’t happy with the change and took to the comments section of the trailer shared to Instagram. “I’m so upset that I have to pay for another streaming service just to watch the show!!! why did you not just keep it on vh1 it would have been much easier for viewers!!!,” one fan commented.

Jiggly Caliente, a contestant on “All Stars” season 6, also commented on the post. “Let’s ALL keep it POSITIVE on me n my sisters. It’s PRIDE month for God’s sake. Attack us on July 1st then if you wanna be evil😂,” she wrote.

Let’s meet all thirteen contestants of “All Stars” season 6.

A’Keria C. Davenport

A’Keria was on season 11 of “Drag Race” and became a meme when she posed the question “where is the body?” in a three-second performance clip. She even wore the word “BAWDY” across her chest in her “All Stars” promo photo.

Eureka!

“Back back back again!,” Eureka! captioned her season 6 promo photo on Instagram. She’s appeared on two previous seasons of “Drag Race”, but had to leave season 9 early due to an injury.

Eureka! can also be seen in the HBO unscripted series “We’re Here.” The show follows Eureka! and her fellow “Drag Race” alums Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela as they organize one-night drag performances all over the country with local recruits. Eureka! told People that the show is “a reminder that we exist and co-exist.”

Ginger Minj

The self-proclaimed “glamour toad” has been keeping busy with all sorts of projects since her last appearance on season 2 of “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” She appeared in the Netflix movie “Dumplin'” and voiced the role of Lemon in Netflix’s animated series “Super Drags.”

Jan

Many fans were shocked when Jan (also known as Jan Sport) was eliminated early on in season 12. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I didn’t think it was my time…I think I had some more time in me.” Jan previously competed on “America’s Got Talent” with her group “Stephanie’s Child.”

Jiggly Caliente

Jiggly placed eighth on season 4 of “Drag Race.” She plays Veronica in the FX series “Pose.” In 2020, she was a host on the talk show “Translation.” Caliente came out as a trans woman in 2016. She told Billboard, “I have been living as a trans woman for so long, but I just never told the audience and the fans that. I was actually transitioning while I was on the show, I just never talked about it.”

Kylie Sonique Love

Kylie came in ninth on season two and made “Drag Race” herstory by becoming the first contestant to speak openly about being a transgender woman. She recently acted in the TV series “Queen With a Cause.”

Pandora Boxx

Pandora wowed fans and judges on season 2 of “Drag Race” with her Carol Channing impression. She was also on the first season of “All Stars”, but got eliminated first alongside her partner Mimi Imfurst.

In an interview with Channel Guide, she said “I kind of felt that we were destined for failure. We got the team name Mandora. It felt like they weren’t taking us seriously to begin with.”

Ra’Jah O’Hara

O’Hara placed ninth on season eleven of “Drag Race” and gained a reputation for stirring up drama among the contestants. In a promo video shared to Instagram, she says “this time I’m showing you that tea I was serving you last time is for the talent, how bout that?”

Serena ChaCha

Serena was the second contestant eliminated on season five. She caused quite the ruckus during the aftershow “Untucked” when she crossed a line by criticizing the way the other queens spoke. “At this point, the ghetto lexicon language is gone,” she said.

Scarlet Envy

Some fans felt that Scarlet was robbed when she placed tenth on season 11. Scarlet is open about the fact that she doesn’t have the dancing skills of some other queens. In an interview with Bustle, she said “I might not be a dancer, but I’m certainly a performer. I’ll give you a show.”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky tied for third on season 11 of “Drag Race.” She is often referred to as “Dr. Silky Ganache” by Ru Paul as she hopes to pursue a doctorate degree. The bio on Silky’s website reads, “Education is the single thing in life that no one could ever take away from you. That was the message ingrained in Silky by her 81-year-old educator-grandmother, who is still teaching to date.”

Trinity K. Bonet

Best known for her lip-syncing prowess, Trinity placed seventh on season six. She also came out as HIV-positive while on the show. She told Advocate, “It needed to be talked about, because there’s too many people living on this earth who are dealing with the situation and not having the guts to speak about it. If they don’t come up with a reason to be honest with themselves, they never will!”

Yara Sofia

This will be Yara’s second time on “All Stars.” She previously placed fourth in both “All Stars” season one and “Drag Race” season three. She appeared on an episode of the Game Show Network series “Skin Wars” in 2016.

