Where to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 6

Fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” need to sashay to Paramount+ as the drag competition finds a new home. The show’s Twitter account confirmed that the first two episodes of season six will premiere on June 24.

According to a June 8 press release, “Viewers will get a chance to see franchise favorites return for a spot in the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ and a cash prize of $100,000.”

As Chris McCarthy, MTV Entertainment president, said in the release, “‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a global phenomenon, and we are thrilled to bring ALL STARS to Paramount+ as we expand our reality offerings.”

Paramount+, formerly named CBS All Access, has become the go-to place for RuPaul’s library of work. Previous seasons aired on the Logo and VH1 channels.

Currently, the streaming service is home to the first 11 seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” all six seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star” and a smattering of the franchise’s “Untucked” episodes.

The franchise’s international spin-offs – for Canada, Australia, Spain, Holland, United Kingdom and Thailand – are streaming in the United States on WOW Presents Plus.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Has a Star-Starred Lineup of Returning Contestants





Play



RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars | RuVeal | Paramount+ The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 24, exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+ Try It Free bit.ly/3fgsofc Follow Paramount+ for the latest news: Facebook: facebook.com/ParamountPlus Twitter: twitter.com/paramountplus Instagram: instagram.com/paramountplus/ 2021-05-26T17:21:07Z

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” has its players – Paramount+ announced the returning contestants on YouTube.

The lineup will see some contestants who have already competed in the “All Stars” iteration – including Ginger Minj, Pandora Boxx and Yara Sofia.

Other “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum include season two contestant Kylie Sonique Love, season four contestant Jiggly Caliente, season five contestant Serena ChaCha, season six contestant Trinity K. Bonet and Eureka! from season nine and 10.

Among the season 11 contestants are A’Keria C. Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy and Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Season 12’s Jan will also compete.

“Everyone here deserves to be here,” Scarlet Envy told Entertainment Tonight. “They are icons in their own right. It’s ‘All Stars.’ And hopefully everybody knows that about themselves and is excited to go on this journey that we’re not really even sure what it’s going to be yet.”

This season’s star power does not end with just the contestants. Guest judges Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy will join the regular judging panel – RuPaul, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage.

Additional celebrity appearances will include Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

This Season Is Promising Twists





Play



RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars | New Season Streaming June 24 | Paramount+ The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 24, exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+ Try It Free: bit.ly/35oQej8 Follow Star Trek on Paramount+ for the latest news: Facebook: facebook.com/StarTrekOnPPlus Twitter: twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus Instagram: instagram.com/startrekonpplus Follow Paramount+ for the latest news: Facebook: facebook.com/ParamountPlus Twitter: twitter.com/paramountplus Instagram: instagram.com/paramountplus 2021-06-16T21:20:06Z

“This season, fans of the show will have to forget everything they know about ALL STARS, because a new twist has the queens playing a game within the game,” teased a press release for season six.

While fans will have to watch it unfold, the season’s contestants provided some insight during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’ve been saying that it’s a gag within a game, not a game within a game. It’s a gag within the game,” Ra’Jah O’Hara told the outlet, while Pandora Boxx joked, “It’s like ‘The Hunger Games‘ meets ‘All Stars.’”

New episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” are streaming now on Paramount+ with weekly releases every Thursday at 3 a.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Where Is the Season 1 Cast of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Now?