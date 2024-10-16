Star Journalist Accuses RFK Jr. of Wanting to ‘Possess’ Olivia Nuzzi: Report

Star political journalist Ryan Lizza has accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of telling reporter Olivia Nuzzi that he wanted to “possess,” “control” and “impregnate her,” according to CNN.

According to CNN, Lizza accused Nuzzi, his former fiancée, of “catastrophically reckless behavior” for engaging in a “year-long affair” with RFK Jr. at a time she was covering presidential politics.

Lizza’s accusations were made October 14 in documents filed with Washington D.C. Superior Court, according to CNN.

According to Page Six, Lizza accused Nuzzi of telling him she was in a relationship with RFK Jr. that was “toxic,” “unhealthy” “psychotic,” “crazy,” and “indefensible.”

Lizza wrote that he learned the details from Nuzzi after he ended their engagement in August, CNN reported. According to CNN, Lizza painted the Nuzzi-RFK Jr. situation as a “disturbing relationship.”

Kennedy is married to actress Cheryl Hines. He suspended his presidential campaign and threw his support to former President Donald Trump. As a star reporter for New York Magazine, Nuzzi had written a profile about RFK Jr. a year ago and wrote a much-talked-about story on accusations that President Joe Biden has cognitive issues.

New York Magazine wrote in a statement on September 19 that Nuzzi was being placed on leave after the magazine learned she had developed a “personal relationship” with a former interview subject, adding that it never became “physical.” The Miami Herald reported that the former interview subject was RFK Jr. The New York Post described the relationship as “romantic” and reported that Nuzzi was “sexting” Kennedy.

Ryan Lizza Said in the Court Filing That He Did Not ‘Stalk’ Olivia Nuzzi, Reports Say

Page Six reported that Lizza filed the response in court on October 14 after Nuzzi “filed for a no-contact order” against Lizza.

“Nuzzi had been cheating on me with a married man [RFK Jr.] for almost a year,” Page Six reported.

Lizza denied talking to Nuzzi or breaking into her electronic devices, and he denied being the person who told her New York magazine editors about her affair, CNN reported.

“Almost everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself,” Lizza wrote, according to CNN.

CNN reported that a judge previously granted Nuzzi a “temporary protective order against Lizza.”

Olivia Nuzzi’s Lawyer Accused Ryan Lizza of Filing Court Documents ‘Full of Salacious & Irrelevant Claims,’ a Report Says

Nuzzi fired back through a lawyer, according to CNN.

“Filings such as this, full of salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not dignify with a response, further his efforts, as described in her initial filing for the protective order. Her only objective in seeking intervention from law enforcement and the court is to ensure her safety and be left alone,” a lawyer for Nuzzi told CNN.

In her previous court filing, Nuzzi “claimed that Lizza ‘hacked’ her devices for ‘the purpose of stalking and surveilling me and to collect materials to employ as blackmail to intimidate me back into a relationship, and to inflict public ridicule and humiliation as well as professional damage as punishment when I would not return to the relationship,'” Page Six reported.

According to his Politico biography, Lizza “is a Playbook Co-Author and the Chief Washington Correspondent for POLITICO. He covers campaigns, Congress, and the White House. Since arriving in Washington in 1998, Ryan has written about national politics, policy, and elections for Esquire, New York magazine, GQ, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, The New Republic, The New York Times, and The Atlantic.”

The bio continues, “Ryan, who is also the host and executive producer of POLITICO’s weekly Deep Dive podcast, covered every presidential election since 2000 and the presidencies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.”