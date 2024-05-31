Ryan Paevey: The Top 15 Asked Questions Answered

It’s Ryan Paevey!

Paevey has been a regular in Hallmark projects for some time, and fans can never get enough of him.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Is Ryan Paevey Married to Cindy Busby? Does He Have a Wife?

No, Paevey is not married to fellow Hallmark star Cindy Busby. While fans love the chemistry the two share on-screen, that has not led to a romantic relationship off-screen.

The actor is not married. In 2018, he joked with Extra, “I’m a workaholic. I don’t even have a dog! I have a thriving house plant.”

2. Where Does Ryan Paevey Live?

The Hallmark star lives in Los Angeles, California, according to his profile on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). As Cultress noted, he grew up in Southern California.

3. What Is Ryan Paevey’s Net Worth?

I Am Gold Panda estimates that Paevey’s net worth is approximately $5 million. In addition to his numerous acting credits, the Hallmark star modeled early in his career and sells jewelry he creates via his company Fortunate Wanderer.

4. Is Ryan Paevey Still With Hallmark? Did He Leave the Channel?

Paevey’s standing with Hallmark currently seems uncertain. He has not officially left Hallmark, but he also has no projects with the network in development.

On April 9, he tweeted, “Sadly no word of a film…i may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends.” He added, “The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I’m weary.”

The actor followed that post by sharing, “I had a great run. I like my simple life in my shop, helping little bro, and frequent surfs. I have much to be grateful for, I’ll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income…who knows, maybe a film will come along.”

5. What Ethnicity Is Ryan Paevey?

The Hallmark star is Indonesian and Dutch, shared Afterbuzz TV.

6. What Was Ryan Paevey’s First Hallmark Movie?

The actor’s first movie with Hallmark was “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” which Woman’s World notes was released in 2016.

7. How Old Is Ryan Paevey? What Is His Age?

TV Insider shares that Paevey was born on September 24, 1984. That makes him 39 years old.

8. Does Ryan Paevey Have a Child?

Paevey does not have any children. In 2014, he talked with She Knows about his goals. “I’m committed to growing and improving professionally; taking risks, learning, giving back.”

He added, “And personally, I’d love to take some strides towards starting a family.”

9. How Tall Is Ryan Paevey? What Is His Height?

The Famous People indicates that the actor is 6 feet tall.

10. Does Ryan Paevey Have a Girlfriend? What Is His Relationship Status?

Paevey does not appear to be dating anyone at this time. The Hallmark star does tend to keep his romantic life very private, and he has not shared anything regarding a significant other via his social media pages in years.

11. Who Is Ryan Paevey’s Sister Kaitlyn?

TV Guide notes that he has one sister, Kaitlyn. The bio on her private Instagram page, as of the last time she updated it, indicated she was “pre-med” and lived in Los Angeles.

She graduated from California State University in Long Beach in 2014, according to her brother’s Instagram post.

In an April 2016 Instagram post, Paevey wished his sister a happy birthday. “Old pic, but happiest of birthdays to maybe my favorite person on the planet ever, my seeeeeester….I love the sh*t out of you,” he wrote in the caption.

12. Who Are Ryan Paevey’s Parents?

The actor’s father is Les Vlieger, and his mother is Linda Paevey, shared TV Guide.

13. Does Ryan Paevey Make Jewelry?

Paevey is passionate about the jewelry he makes. In an appearance on Hallmark’s “Home & Family, “the actor talked about how he got into making jewelry. He noted he grew up around construction and always liked making things with his hands.

He felt he needed something to keep him busy during downtime on the set of “General Hospital.” Paevey started creating jewelry and has since turned it into a business.

14. Was Ryan Paevey on Dancing with the Stars?

No, Paevey has never been on “Dancing with the Stars.” Quite a few Hallmark stars have done DWTS in the past, including Trevor Donovan, Jodie Sweetin, and Cameron Mathison.

In 2017, Paevey told Soap Hub the show had approached him about joining the cast. However, he revealed, he said no. “I’m an atrocious dancer,” he insisted.

“Anyone who watches [‘General Hospital’] will attest to that! I am just so bad at it. Also, it’s just not something I enjoy,” he explained.

15. Is Ryan Paevey Coming Back to General Hospital? Why Did He Leave?

The actor portrayed the character of Detective Nathan West from 2013 to 2018 for a total of 284 episodes, his IMDb page indicates. After filming his last scenes, Paevey told Soaps in Depth he had “mixed emotions” about leaving.

“I was ready to go, and I think GH knew that. It was a completely amicable situation,” he explained.

Paevey continued, “I owe this show so much. When GH gave me a job, I didn’t even call myself an actor — I didn’t even know if I wanted to be an actor… it’s been a journey.”

The actor did return to play a ghost of West, as the character was killed off in Paevey’s exit. As for returning, he says, “No, I’m not coming back.”