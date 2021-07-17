How Ryan Poston Was Shot to Death By Girlfriend Shayna Hubers

Shayna Hubers is serving life in prison after she shot her boyfriend to death in 2012. She claimed she shot Ryan Poston in self-defense, but a jury found her guilty of murder. Her cellmates spoke about the confessions she made behind bars.

“Shayna used to tell me all the time that she deserved what she wanted when she wanted it,” one of the women, Holly Nivens, says on the Cellmate Secrets. “She thought it was very important that I didn’t judge her.”

Hubers never denied killing her boyfriend, but claimed that when she shot him six times at his Ft. Thomas apartment, she did it in self-defense, according to Local 12 News. Hubers’ story airs tonight, Friday, July 16, 2021, on Lifetime. Cellmate Secrets airs its new episode at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hubers Appealed Her Sentence & the Kentucky Supreme Court Upheld The Jury’s Decision in 2020

911 AUDIO: On October 12, 2012, Ryan Poston was shot six times by his girlfriend, Shayna Hubers. The first thing she tells the dispatcher is that she'd killed Poston in self-defense. https://t.co/ZEZdeDeZq2 pic.twitter.com/fsxYoe0WmM — 48 Hours (@48hours) December 31, 2018

Hubers filed an appeal in her case, claiming there were problems in her jury selection and the location of the trial, according to Local 12 News. However, the Kentucky Supreme Court upheld her sentence in 2020, the news outlet reported.

Hubers, whose full name is Shayna Michelle Hubers, is incarcerated at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for women, a medium-security prison, according to her prison record. Read more about her life today and her wife here.

Here is her prison record:

She could be eligible for parole in 2032, her prison record says. Today, Hubers is 30. She was convicted September 28, 2015, and began serving time on August 14, 2015, her prison record says. She was indicted on two counts of murder by a Campbell County grand jury, and found guilty of murder at trial, the prison record says.

Hubers Called 911 Herself After Shooting Poston & Told Police She ‘Gave Him His Nose Job’ When She Shot Him in the Face

Don't miss the premiere of #CellmateSecrets: Shayna Hubers Friday at 9/8c. Will you be watching? pic.twitter.com/OUYtD25Qkc — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) July 12, 2021

Hubers shot Poston six times, including in the head, investigators said on Cellmate Secrets. She called 911 after shooting him, and she was taken into custody. During an interview with police, she said she knew Poston would die or be seriously injured, according to a clip from the show.

“I knew he was gonna die or have a completely deformed face,” Hubers said in a clip played on the show. “He’s very vain…and wants to get a nose job. Just that kinda person and I shot him right here. I gave him his nose job he wanted.”

She later told police “I did it. Yes, I did it,” and stood near the wall and sang “Amazing Grace,” according to the show.

Text Messages Between Poston & Hubers Read at Trial Indicated She Was Possessive in Their Relationship

Prosecutors argued that Hubers shot Poston in his Highland Heights apartment because he tried to end their relationship, according to The Enquirer. Text messages were read into evidence that shed light on their relationship, which started on Facebook. They had an on-again, off-again relationship for about a year and a half, the newspaper reported.

“You need a lot more validation and affection from men than I can give,” Poston wrote in a text message, according to The Enquirer.

At one point, Hubers logged onto his Facebook page and blocked women. During breakups, investigators said Poston sent about one text for every 100 Hubers sent during their breakups. Poston wrote a text saying Hubers would not leave when they would break up.

“She dresses up, looking pretty, and she just shows up,” an investigator read from Poston’s texts, reported by the newspaper. “She doesn’t leave.”

READ NEXT: Shayna Hubers Today: She Is Now Married to Wife Unique Taylor

