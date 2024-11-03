Ryan Reynolds Hits Back at Martha Stewart Claim That He’s ‘Not So Funny’

Ryan Reynolds is hitting back at Martha Stewart after she claimed he’s not funny in real life.

Reynolds took to X to respond, writing on November 1, “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Stewart made the comment about Reynolds on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, Stewart said on the show that Reynolds is “very serious” after being asked which celebrities would be “the most fun to hang out with.”

She also said that Reynolds “covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face” and “He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

Stewart added, according to THR, that Reynolds is “a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

Fans Enjoyed the Spat on Social Media

People had a field day in the comment thread of Reynolds’ X response.

“I know It’s been a wild year but, I did not have a “get off my lawn” level feud between Ryan Reynolds & Martha Stewart on my 2024 bingo card,” wrote one person. “I don’t know who to believe,” wrote another person on X.

Actor Hugh Jackman weighed in on Reynolds’ comment thread, writing, “Finally someone says it.”

According to THR, Reynolds and Stewart are neighbors.

Martha Stewart Would Like to Hang Out With George Clooney, the Report Says

According to THR, Stewart did list some other celebrities whom she would like to hang out with, including Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg.

She also added George Clooney to the list, THR reported.

“George Clooney, ‘cause he’s fun. George is really nice to hang out with,” she added, according to THR. TMZ reported that Stewart also indicated she would like to hang out with Brad Pitt and she stressed that she was thinking mostly about men before being asked about Swift, and declaring her “lovely.”

Of Reynolds, Stewart added, according to TMZ, “I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbor.”

According to TMZ, Reynolds and Stewart both live near Bedford, New York, where Stewart has a farm. In 2022, US Weekly reported that Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were “homebodies” who enjoy a quiet life with their kids. “They still spend a good amount of time in Bedford, but have been coming into the city a lot more,” the source said at that time.

In 2021, Stewart gave a look into her Bedford home on her website.

“I’ve been gardening like crazy,” she said. “We redid the vegetable greenhouse and the chicken yards and coops. And the peacocks have new roosts, so they’re happier.” She said in that article that she renovated the farm, adding, “I realized my house was designed for entertaining, not for me. I had two dining rooms I couldn’t really use. I didn’t have a comfortable place to sit and have breakfast.”