Ryan Reynolds Has a Video Game Movie Coming Out

Ryan Reynolds fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him on the big screen again. The Free Guy release date has shifted from May 2021 to August 13 as part of a larger Disney shakeup due to COVID-19.

The video game movie stars Reynolds as an NPC who becomes self-aware. He plays Guy, a bank teller whose mundane life transforms abruptly when he realizes he is just a non-player character in a video game.

True to form, the Deadpool actor released a sarcastic social media video reacting to the delayed release. It’s not the first time the release date has been pushed back, and there are no guarantees it will be the last time, either.

Here’s what you need to know:

Free Guy‘s Release Date Has Been Set 4 Times & Ryan Reynolds Sarcastically Said It’s ‘100% Locked In’

Ryan Reynolds announced the new Free Guy release date with on Twitter with an announcement video, which was intentionally poorly dubbed so that he can plug in a new date in the likely event it’s changed again. Free Guy was initially set for release July 2020, and like so many other movies, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was then set for release December 2020, then May 2021, according to Cinema Blend. Now, Free Guy is supposed to come out August 13, 2021.

“Hey guys! Awesome news. We have a new release date for Free Guy,” Reynolds says on the video dryly. “What?! That’s great. I know we’ve had a couple hiccups, but this time it’s a hundred percent locked in. I’ve never been as sure of anything my entire life, as long as I live. I’m so thrilled to share this new date with you all. Here it is.”

It wasn’t the first time Reynolds released a video about the fluid release date, either. In October, when the release date was set for December 11, 2020, he shared a spoof trailer that featured a zoom meeting with some of his fellow castmates where they brainstormed release date promos.

“Coming on a July 4,” says actor Utkarsh Ambudkar.

“Coming before or after the next Olympics,” Reynolds pitches.

“Coming Halloween, but not the one that you think,” says Jodie Comer.

Disney Also Announced Changes to Black Widow, Luca & Cruella

Free Guy was far from the only movie to have its release date shifted. Disney announced major changes to its summer lineup, moving release dates from spring and mid-summer to late summer. The changes, announced March 23, effect movies like Black Widow, Luca and the live-action Cruella.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, in a Disney press release.

Cruella and Marvel Studios’ long-awaited Black Widow will be launched simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Cruella will be released on Friday, May 28 and Black Widow will be released on Friday, July 9. Disney and Pixar’s Luca will stream directly in homes worldwide exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18.

Additional new release dates include Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, 2021, The King’s Man on December 22, 2021, Deep Water on January 14, 2022 and Death on the Nile on February 11, 2022.

