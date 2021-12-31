Who Is Co-Hosting New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest Tonight? 2021-2022

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” since 2005, after Dick Clark, the show’s creator and longtime host, suffered a stroke.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which is filmed live in Manhattan’s Times Square, is consistently the most popular New Year’s coverage. According to TV Line, the special averaged 8.4 million viewers last year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and Seacrest’s 17th time hosting. The “American Idol” host will be joined by a co-host this year — actress, comedian, and YouTuber Liza Koshy.

Billy Porter and Ciara will also appear as co-hosts on the broadcast, with Porter hosting an event in New Orleans and Ciara in Los Angeles. The show airs from 8 p.m. Eastern Time to 2 a.m. Eastern Time on December 31 on ABC. For those without cable, the show will also be streaming on YouTube TV and Hulu+.

Who Is Liza Koshy?

25-year-old Liza Koshy first became popular on the video-sharing platform Vine, which was released in 2013 and shut down in 2017. She went on to create a YouTube channel and now has 17.5 million subscribers on the platform. Her content is typically comedic but she’s also tackled issues like anxiety in her videos. She even sat down with Barack Obama in 2016 to discuss the importance of young people voting.

Koshy is also an actor. Her credits include the Hulu original series “Freakish,” Tyler Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” and the Netflix comedy “Work It.” Her past hosting experience includes MTV’s “Total Request Live” and the live preshow for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Koshy dated fellow YouTuber David Dobrik for several years before the pair announced they were broken up in 2018. In 2021, Seth Francois, a former member of Dobrik’s YouTube ensemble The Vlog Squad, called Dobrik out for sexual assault. In a widely seen YouTube video, Dobrick tricked Francois into kissing another member of the squad, Jason Nash. Nash wore a mask in the video and Francois thought he was kissing Corinna Kopf.

“I honestly didn’t realize how much that situation affected me until the beginning of last year when COVID happened,” he said. “I remember sitting in my room in Atlanta and I was thinking to myself, ‘that video was wrong’. I just felt like that shouldn’t have happened to me,” Francois told BuzzFeed News.

Ryan Seacrest Shared an Amazing Throwback Picture

Seacrest shared a Christmas throwback photo of him and his sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach on Instagram. A young Seacrest rocks JETS sweatpants tucked into tube socks, aviator glasses, and a 1980’s haircut in the picture. His younger sister grins in a Christmas nightgown. “Got caught peeking at the Christmas presents,” Seacrest captioned the photo.

Seacrest, who turned 47 on Christmas Eve, was with family for the holidays, including his niece Flora. He shared a video on Instagram of him and Flora playing Air Hockey. “1v1 table hockey with Flora! Think she let me win because it’s my birthday,” Seacrest captioned the video. He also shared a photo of him and Flora licking his birthday cake.

“Sharing my favorite bday cake with Flora. Chocolate mint chip ice cream with graham cracker crust,” he captioned the sweet photo.

Although Seacrest is dating 24-year-old model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, they’ve kept their relationship very private. It’s unclear if Petcosky will spend New Year’s Eve in New York with Seacrest.

