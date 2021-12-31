Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve 2021-2022 Hosts & Performers

ABC’s annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” is the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration on TV. “American Idol” host and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show since 2006 after Dick Clark helmed the special for decades (Clark passed away in 2012). Here is what you need to know about the performers and hosts for the 2021-2022 broadcast, which is the show’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The Hosts

Seacrest will be manning the desk live from Times Square in New York City for the annual ball drop countdown that rings in the new year. The show airs beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and broadcasts continuously (excepting a break for local news) until 2 a.m. Eastern.

Joining Seacrest in Times Square is entertainer Liza Koshy, while award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter will take the helm in New Orleans.

Ciara will return for her fifth year presiding over the Los Angeles festivities and country singer Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent.

“As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look to the promising year ahead, we’re so happy to be working alongside MRC to celebrate this momentous anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,’” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “This show has solidified its place in television history as the must-watch New Year’s Eve special, and the upcoming 50th year will be a can’t-miss event with the biggest names in entertainment.”

The Performers and Performance Lineup

UPDATE: LL Cool J has had to pull out of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve” because he has tested positive for COVID.

The original post continues below.

According to the ABC press release, the performers in Times Square are as follows:

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, hip-hop superstar and multihyphenate entertainer LL Cool J will give a spectacular performance of his iconic hits from the NYRE stage.

Pop/R&B superstar Chlöe will wow the Times Square crowd with an unforgettable performance of her chart-topping hit “Have Mercy.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and award-winning rock legends Journey will perform a special collection of notable and celebrated hits.

Multiplatinum international Latin phenom KAROL G will kick off the night’s festivities with a red-hot performance of her fan-favorite hits.

According to the ABC press release, the performers at the Los Angeles-based party include:

AJR and duo Daisy The Great (“BANG!” “Record Player”)

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker (“Sk8ter Boi,” “Bite Me”)

Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown (“The Way You Move,” “Animalz”)

Don Omar (“Danza Kuduro”) with Nio Garcia (“Se Menea”)

French Montana (“FWMGAB,” “Unforgettable”)

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (“Can’t Hold Us”) with singer Windser (“Next Year”)

Måneskin (“Beggin’,” “Mamma Mia”)

Mae Muller with Polo G (“Better Days”); Polo G (“Rapstar,” “Smooth Criminal”)

Masked Wolf (“Astronauts in the Ocean,” “Pandemonium”)

OneRepublic (”Counting Stars,” “Run”)

Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like,” “AA”)

Finally, in New Orleans to celebrate the central timezone countdown, Billy Porter will perform his new hit single and other songs on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the French Quarter.

The 2021 “Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” airs live Friday, December 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

