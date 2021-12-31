Ryan Seacrest New Year’s 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight, ABC is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” to celebrate the New Year and say goodbye to 2021. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and then continues all night, including through the West Coast’s midnight celebration.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” online:

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022 Preview

The New Year’s Eve event starts at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Ryan Seacrest will host the celebration that shows the ball dropping in Times Square. The show will continue until 2 a.m. Eastern so viewers can see celebrations all around the globe.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.” Seacrest joined Clark as co-host in 2006, USA Today reported, and then was named the full-time host in 2007. Clark died in 2012, but the event still bears his name.

A press release about the event noted LL Cool J will give a performance of his hits on the NYRE stage, and Chloe will perform “Have Mercy” to the Times Square crowd. Journey will perform a collection of their hits, and Karol G will kick off the festivities. In New Orleans, Billy Porter will perform a new hit single, along with a “sneak peek of a future classic” on the riverboat Louis Armstrong.

Los Angeles performers will include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, AJR and Daisy the Great, French Montana, Don Omar, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, Walker Hayes, OneRepublic, and more.

Ciara and D-Nice will co-host the LA party, along with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square and Liza Koshy. Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans, and Roselyn Sanchez will co-host from Puerto Rico. This marks the show’s first Spanish countdown.

In addition, Jessie James Decker will announce the annual “First Millionaire of the Year” for Powerball. This will be announced just after midnight in New York.

The press release noted: “Last year’s program dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year’s late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.”

USA Today reported that the celebration will happen despite the Omicron variant. Seacrest said that last year’s empty streets “really emotionally impacted me.”

