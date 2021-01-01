Ryan Seacrest Girlfriend News: Is He Dating Anyone Right Now?

Ryan Seacrest is once again appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to celebrate the new year. The longtime American Idol and Live! host went through a breakup with his former girlfriend earlier this year, and it appears that he is currently single.

Seacrest’s dating life was thrust into the public eye when he and his girlfriend, food blogger Shayna Taylor broke up earlier this year. A few months later, rumors swirled that Seacrest wasn’t taking care of himself and was depressed, though Gossip Cop rated those rumors as false.

At the time, there was a rumor that Seacrest would stay home and not talk to anyone “for days on end, ignoring calls from friends and coworkers and only responding to texts.”

Seacrest Reportedly Wanted to get Back Together With his Ex-Girlfriend

According to OK! Magazine, Seacrest wanted to get back together with Taylor as recently as the end of October 2020. At the time, the outlet reported that a source told them Seacrest wanted his ex back in his life.

“He seemed so sure that breaking up was the right thing to do,” the source reportedly said. “But, not having Shayna there to lean on and talk to has really gotten to him. He misses her so much.”

The source also reportedly said that Taylor did not have any interest in getting back together, as Seacrest was much too busy for what she wanted out of a relationship.

“She feels he doesn’t appreciate how much she sacrificed four years ago to move to New York for him,” the source said. “He’s promising to make more time for her, but Shayna’s not going to be messed with a fourth time.”

Seacrest Will Be Joined by Lucy Hale, Cierra & More for the New Year

Tonight’s celebration will be co-hosted by Lucy Hale once again. Hale has been a fixture on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for four years, and she recently posted a gallery of images to celebrate her four-year anniversary on the show.

“Throwin it back to the last 4 years with @rockineve,” Hale posted alongside a number of photos. “Excited to be back to ring in 2021! We are ONE WEEK away from NYRE! Tune in on Thursday, December 31st at 8/7c on ABC #rockineve.”

Musical guests for the Eastern time zone will include Jennifer Lopez, who will headline the show, as well as Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Lauper and Porter will also reunite for a duet performance, as they previously starred together on the Broadway show “Kinky Boots.”

Ciara will also join the show once again, according to a press release. The event is a broadcast event and is closed to the public this year. Rather than having a huge live audience this year, the show will feature some essential workers and their family members.

Tune in to Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve to celebrate the new year alongside Lucy Hale, Ryan Seacrest, and other guests. The show airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET and running through 2 a.m. ET.

