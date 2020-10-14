Saint Dog Dead: Kottonmouth Kings Rapper Dies Suddenly at 44

Rapper Saint Dog of Kottonmouth Kings died at age 44 on October 13, 2020, which was announced via his official Instagram page on Wednesday. Saint Dog, whose real name was Steven Thronson, was 44.

The news of Thronson’s sudden death was posted by Kottonmouth Kings’ management team. They wrote, “Rest In Peace, Rest In Power to a true underground legend. Saint Dog aka Saint Vicious passed away yesterday in Southern California. Saint was a unique individual that had a profound impact on anyone he came in contact with. While Saint is no longer with us, his music will live on forever. Rest easy, King.”

Thronson was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities arrived at his friend’s home in Victorville, California, as reported by TMZ. The rapper’s friend found him “struggling to breathe in one of the home’s bedrooms” and immediately called 911.

The police said that there were no signs of foul play and that an official cause of the death will be revealed after an autopsy and toxicology report are completed. He is survived by his son Max.

Saint Dog "Now I Lay Me"From the album "Ghetto Guide" instores now! For more infomation check out http://www.myspace.com/saitndog http://www.saintdog.com http://www.suburbannoizerecords.com 2006-08-17T23:20:06Z

“Anyone that knew Steve saw what a big heart he had,” Suburban Noize Records executive Kevin Zinger told TMZ following his death. “Some of my fondest memories was watching Steve stop the music in the middle of a Kottonmouth Kings show to bring a handicapped fan in a wheelchair on stage so that he could have a better view of the show and even join in singing a few songs. That was just the kind of person Steve was and he touched so many people in a positive way.”

Saint Dog Was an Original Founding Member of Kottonmouth Kings Along With D-Loc & Johnny Richter

Kottonmouth Kings – Suburban Life [HD]From "Dopeumentary". Buy this awesome DVD! 2010-03-28T02:02:47Z

Thronson co-founded the American hip-hop band with rapper D-Loc and Johnny Richter in the late-’90s. He was featured on the band’s first three albums, including their EP, Stoners Reeking Havoc, which was released in 1998, their first national album, Royal Highness, which was released the same year, and their first compilation album Hidden Stash, which came out in 1999. He also contributed to their most recent record, Kingdom Come, which was released in 2018.

In addition to performing with Kottonmouth Kings, Thurston released three solo efforts throughout his career. His first debut record, Ghetto Guide, was released in 2004, and his sophomore effort, USA, came out two years later. Thronson’s most recent solo album, Bozo, which was produced by Suburban Noize Records and Force 5, was released in August 2019.

Saint Dog – Bozo (Full Album Stream)#FreeSaintDog Artist- Saint Dog Album- Bozo Year- 2019 Label- Suburban Noize Records Not mine. I only own the CD. All material belongs to Saint Dog. If you like this album please consider purchasing it here. CD only: https://shop.srh.com/collections/cds/products/saint-dog-bozo-cd Album bundle: https://shop.srh.com/collections/cds/products/saint-dog-bozo-bundle KMK 4 LIFE 2020-01-25T05:19:58Z

His popular solo tracks include, “Now, I Lay Me,” “Money Talks,” SoCal Thugsta,” and “Reaper.”

Tributes to Saint Dog aka ‘Saint Vicious’ Filled Social Media Following the News of His Death: ‘A Sad Day in the Underground’

Following the news of Thurston’s sudden death, tributes filled Twitter and Instagram with heartfelt messages to the late rapper. A friend and fellow artist Mars tweeted, “Rest In Peace my former label mate, tour buddy, and friend Saint Dog. It’s been an honor to work with you on your final album. Travel the country with you, and adventure in ways people would have never got to the way we did. Crying right now. This sucks.”

Former Suburban Noize and Force 5 Records artist and original Kottonmouth King, Saint Dog passed away yesterday. Causes of death are unknown at this time but this is a sad day in the underground. pic.twitter.com/aQqcx9Z4CO — Juggalo News (@JuggaloNews) October 14, 2020

Saddened to hear of the death of my friend & labelmate, OG Kottonmouth King Saint Dog. RIP brother. My condolences to Big Hoss & the rest of Saints family. He was a good dude who didnt seem to have an ego whatsoever. Rest in peace brother! #saintdog #kottonmouthkings pic.twitter.com/BiTPHtiuqM — Skribbal (@skribbal) October 14, 2020

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Is ‘Dying’ of COVID-19