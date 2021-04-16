Salad Sling on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Jill Visit took her company, Salad Sling, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas, enters the Tank with her quick and easy approach to drying greens with her space-saving design.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch her product and company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner.

Here’s what you should know about Salad Sling on Shark Tank:

1. The Salad Spinner Was Invented Accidentally

According to the company website, the Salad Sling was invented accidentally and was inspired by dish towels.

“Born of a humble dish towel, the Sling was invented quite accidentally out of frustration with using traditional salad spinners, which work well but are obnoxious to wash and store,” the company website reads. “We upgraded the dish towel to a super-absorbent microfiber to pull moisture from the surface of greens and added a waterproof liner to keep moisture contained while you sling it.”

The shape and size has also been changed to be more easily used with all types of vegetables.

2. The Salad Sling Dries Greens in Seconds

The Salad Sling is said to be able to dry greens in seconds, according to the company website.

To use the Salad Sling, greens are placed in the center of the sling, the handles are gathered, and then it should be swung in a circle for a few seconds. Centrifugal force, which is created when the sling is swung around, pulls the moisture away and into the towel.

The waterproof barrier keeps the moisture off of surfaces and contained in the towel.

3. The Design Saves Cabinet Space

The design of the Salad Sling saves space for users, as they will not have to find space to serve a large plastic salad spinner.

The Salad Sling is also less awkward to handle than a traditional salad spinner, and it is easier to wash than other salad spinners, according to All Shark Tank Products.

The greens are safe from being crushed because they are held gently in the center of the slings.

“Clear out those bulky salad spinners and make room for something more compact,” one Salad Spinner Instagram post reads. “Dries greens in seconds with a waterproof liner that keeps your kitchen dry.”

4. The Inventor Graduated From the University of Texas at Austin

According to All Shark Tank Products, Jill Visit graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She received a bachelor’s degree in advertising and was a part of the Texas Creative Sequence, which was a program for aspiring creatives.

Later, Visit became the Global Creative Director for Whole Foods and helped to establish the brand.

Visit has also been part of the teams at Energy Star, Gillette, and Duracell. Now, Visit works as the Head of Creative at WorldStrides.

5. The Salad Sling is Available For Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the Salad Sling is available to purchase online through the company website.

The Salad Sling costs $19.99 each, and the website offers free standard shipping. If the customer does not like the product, they can all be returned within 30 days of receipt.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Visit can score a deal from one of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: FurZapper on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know