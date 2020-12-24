Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

American families may be celebrating Christmas with smaller gatherings this year but that doesn’t make them any less festive! If you’re scrambling for a last-minute gift or realize at the 11th hour that you forgot a crucial ingredient to Grandma’s traditional recipe, there is still time on Christmas Eve to get out to Sam’s Club for the supplies but don’t wait too long. Sam’s Club stores close today at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day. The stores reopen on December 26.

Click here to find Sam’s Club in your area. The store locator has extra features that allow customers to check which locations have a pharmacy, a bakery, a photo center, a tire center, etc.

Sam’s Club Has Curbside Pickup & a ‘Scan & Go’ Feature

Customers with a long list of Christmas Eve errands and chores may not have time to wander the aisles at the store today. Sam’s Club offers curbside pickup to better convenience its shoppers that has the added benefit of reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

When you’re shopping online or using the Sam’s Club app, make sure the products you’re selecting are labeled “in club.” There is no minimum requirement. Shoppers will receive a confirmation email when the order is ready. According to the company website, customers need to have the confirmation number and a photo ID when picking up the order.

When you get to the store, park in a Pickup spot and a Sam’s Club worker will load up the car for you. If someone else is picking up the order for you, they’ll have to go inside the store and talk to Member Services for pickup.

But again, don’t wait too long to use this feature as slots may fill up. As explained on the website, “Same-day orders must be placed before 3pm local time and are limited to 10 different items or fewer.”

If you’re shopping inside the store, remember your face mask. Face coverings are still required inside all Sam’s Club locations.

And to speed up the process even further, shoppers using the Sam’s Club app can skip the checkout line altogether. This retailer has a “Scan & Go” feature that allows shoppers to scan items as they shop and then pay within the app.

Sam’s Club Closes for 4 Holidays Each Year

Hours can vary based on location but according to its website, Sam’s Club closes all of its stores nationwide for four holidays each year:

Easter

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year’s Day

As referenced at the top of the post, all Sam’s Club stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The chain uses this standard for other holidays including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. The store closes at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve as well.

