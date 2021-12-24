Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2021?

It’s Christmas Eve 2021! If you need to do some last-minute shopping before the big holiday, be sure to do it before the sun goes down. Sam’s Club is open but closing earlier than normal.

All Sam’s Club stores nationwide are scheduled to close on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. All locations will remain closed on Christmas Day, giving Sam’s Club employees the day off and a chance to celebrate with their own families.

You can find a Sam’s Club located near you, and double-check their opening times, by using the online store locator here.

Sam’s Club Closes Only 4 Days Each Year

There are nearly 600 Sam’s Club stores located in the United States and Puerto Rico, per the company’s website. Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc.

This warehouse club closes its doors only four times each year:

New Year’s Day

Easter

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

All stores plan to close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Sam’s Club also abides by these special hours on other holidays including:

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

Labor Day

New Year’s Eve

Sam’s Club Is Still Offering December Specials

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift before the doors close on Christmas Eve, Sam’s Club is still offering December specials. The retailer has “Instant Savings” available now through December 31.

Of course, according to the company’s website, “Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership, excluding Puerto Rico.”

Some of those specials include:

Travis Power Theater Recliner with Table, Assorted Colors for $399, normally $599

FoodSaver Multi-Use Food Preservation System with Built-in Handheld Sealer for $99.98, normally $149.98

A-iPower 3,200 PSI Pressure Washer with 2.4 GPM Kohler 196cc OHV Engine for $289.98, normally $349.98

Arabica 14-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler, 2-Pack (Assorted Colors) for $14.98, normally $19.98

VIZIO 58″ Class V-Series 4K HDR SMART TV – V585-J for $449, normally $529

OxiClean Max Efficiency Stain Remover (252 loads) for $11.98, normally $16.48

Braun Series 6 6090cc Electric Razor for Men with SmartCare Center Beard Trimmer for $89.98, normally $119.98

Oral-B Genius Elite 6000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White & Black, (2 pk.) for $119.98, normally $149.98

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Beef & Filet Mignon Recipe Dog Snacks (37 oz.) for $7.58, normally $10.58

