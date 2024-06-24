‘Real World’ TV Star’s Tragic Cause of Death Is Released as Tributes Flow

Sarah Becker, who starred on the MTV reality show “The Real World,” has died at the age of 52, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, the cause of death for Becker was suicide. TMZ reported on June 23 that Becker died “early last week at her home in Illinois where she had moved to help care for family.”

A family member confirmed her death to TMZ.

Many tributes flowed for Becker on social media.

“There will never be another like you. Hearts breaking all over the dang place because you were both the coolest and the hottest,” wrote a friend named Sandra Hope on X. “Sarah Becker. 💔 #theoneandonly #Becker #Wildstorm.”

A man wrote on Facebook, “Last night we learned of the devastating news that we had suddenly lost our dear, longtime friend Sarah Becker. If my career and life as an adult were a tree, Sarah would be as much of the foundation of that trunk that these branches of my life have sprouted from than anyone else I could name.”

The toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Sarah Becker Appeared on Season 5 of the Popular Reality TV Show

According to US Weekly, Becker was only 25 years old when she appeared on “The Real World” season 5 in 1996. It was based in Miami, Florida.

She called herself a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body” on the show, US Weekly reported.

Who else used to watch The Real World on MTV? Sad news. 😔 Sarah Becker, from 1996's season 5 of The Real World: Miami, has died by suicide. My condolences to her loved ones. 💜 She was 52. #TheRealWorld #RealityTV #MTV https://t.co/kCqo4gMHt9 pic.twitter.com/T5hdlt2V1y — BBAmerica Stan 💜PurpleMG🦋🏈🤘 (@PurpleMG7) June 23, 2024

Becker was from La Jolla, California, and worked for a comic book company called Wildstorm Productions, US Weekly reported.

TMZ reported that Becker “struggled with mental health in recent months” that included “taking care of her ailing mother and sister.” A skateboarding accident made the situation worse, TMZ reported.

People Offered Tributes to Sarah Becker, Calling Her ‘Effortlessly Cool’

People offered tributes to Becker on X.

A man wrote on X, “I’m heartbroken to learn Sarah Becker has passed away. One of the most effortlessly cool, funny and likable people I’ve known and a wonderful friend I regret not staying in touch with more after she moved away. So many great SDCC/movie/party/hanging out memories. Love you, Sarah.”

According to TMZ, some fans remember Becker for bringing a puppy to the “Real World” house.

A man who knew her wrote a tribute on Facebook. “I saw the news today that we’ve lost one of everyone’s favorite WildStorm folks, Sarah Becker. Even if you weren’t into comics in the 90s you might remember her from The Real World (and from the opening episode of her season, some of which was filmed in our offices and at Sarah’s wild going-away party),” it says.

“She added sunshine to every room she entered, the fans loved her, and so did we all. Fair winds, Sarah. We’ll miss you.”

A woman wrote on Facebook, “I’ll never forget the day I fell in love with her. It was 1996. I was watching TV. She was on the Real World in Miami, and she was so cool. She kept bringing houseless kids over to play in the pool, eat anything they wanted, etc.” She added, “Sarah Becker was such a gem. A sweet soul but also a fun feisty spirit, my favorite type. We became great friends during Lilith but that was just the beginning. We put her on nearly every tour we were involved in, Family Values, Ozzfest, you name it. She was a ‘Just Say Yes’ girl for sure.”

Becker’s Facebook page contains only a profile picture.