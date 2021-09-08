Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp ‘Fat Suit’ & Costume Spark Controversy

In the upcoming FX series, “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” actress Sarah Paulson wears a costume that has been a source of controversy in recent weeks.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Paulson gained 30 pounds for the role and wore an added 4.5 pounds of padding. That decision has sparked backlash from people who believe the role should have gone to a plus-sized actress.

In an August 26 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paulson opened up about what it was like to play Tripp, the woman who came forward about Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

In the words of Entertainment Tonight, Tripp worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and eventually started recording their conversations before turning them over to the FBI, “when she found herself in the crosshairs of Jones’ lawsuit.”

In their article, the Los Angeles Times wrote that in portraying Tripp, Paulson hoped to “shed light on Tripp, of whom she has become protective.”

Paulson later added, “I think Linda was certainly a victim of being caught up in a machine.”

But it was her wardrobe during the shoot that really captured viewers’ attention.

Tripp Spent 3 Hours in Hair & Makeup

Tripp spent three hours in hair and makeup to prepare for the role each day– she also wore prosthetic teeth and a prosthetic nose, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In addition, the actress donned padding to “mimic Tripp’s shape, particularly in the upper body.”

In response to the criticism from fans, Paulson told the Los Angeles Times:

It’s very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I’m making excuses. There’s a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one. I think fat phobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm. And it is a very important conversation to be had. But that entire responsibility I don’t think falls on the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably — and I’m talking about from the inside out — the challenge of a lifetime. I do think to imagine that the only thing any actor called upon to play this part would have to offer is their physical self is a real reduction of the offering the actor has to make. I would like to believe that there is something in my being that makes me right to play this part. And that the magic of hair and makeup departments and costumers and cinematographers that has been part of moviemaking, and suspension of belief, since the invention of cinema. Was I supposed to say no [to the part]? This is the question.

She acknowledged that she does regret “not thinking about it more fully.”

In its review of the series, The Guardian wrote that Tripp is not only the “most fascinating character in the expanding scandal and in turn,” but that Paulson “also gave the most fascinating performance but one that’s already proving to be divisive.”

The Guardian added that the “use of the fat suit is countered by some sensitive writing…”

Other reviews, similarly, center on Paulson’s wardrobe. In USA Today’s article, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, asked, “Why not just pick people that fit the range of actors and different body types that would be appropriate for this role?”

In her interview with the LA Times, Paulson admitted that she “wouldn’t make the same choice going forward,” knowing that she “had an opportunity that someone else didn’t have.”