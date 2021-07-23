Savannah Guthrie Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Savannah Guthrie is an American journalist whose net worth is estimated to be approximately $30 million according to the List. She currently serves as the co-anchor of the “Today Show.”

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Guthrie was born in Melbourne, Australia before moving to Arizona two years later. She lives in New York with her husband, Michael Feldman, and two children – her 6-year-old daughter Vale and 4-year-old son Charles.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Guthrie’s ‘Today Show’ Salary is $8 Million

Guthrie and her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, both earn a salary of $8 million. In contrast, her former co-host Matt Lauer earned $25 million, per The List. He left the show following accusations of sexual misconduct.

NBC enlists Guthrie as a host for its annual holiday programming – including Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. She has also stepped in to help cover elections and currently is covering the Summer Olympics which just kicked off in Tokyo, Japan.

After Alex Trebek’s passing, a rotating roster of hosts have filled in on “Jeopardy!” Guthrie’s turn behind the podium came in June 2021.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, she also has past experience on networks such as MSNBC and CourtTV.

2. Guthrie Listed Her Loft for $6 Million in 2019

Guthrie and Feldman, listed their Tribeca loft for $5.995 million in 2019, reported Apartment Therapy. The condo was originally purchased by her husband in 2012 for $3.8 million.

According to the outlet, the 2,691 square foot property boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an office.

The couple also share a property outside of the city, she revealed to People. Guthrie told the publication, “We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York. It’s not a long drive, but with kids, two hours is an eternity.”

3. Guthrie Is a Lawyer

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guthrie is actually a lawyer by trade. The outlet reports the NBC host earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Arizona, graduating cum laude. In 2002, she graduated from Georgetown University Law Center with a Juris Doctor Degree.

After practicing law, Celebrity Net Worth said she combined her knowledge of law with journalism as a trial correspondent on CourtTV.

4. Feldman’s Net Worth Is $2 Million

Guthrie’s husband has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to The Sun. However, Wallmine reports stock put Feldman’s worth at $7.09.

Parade reported Feldman previously worked for former Vice President Al Gore, serving “in various leadership roles on behalf of Vice President Gore, including senior advisor and traveling chief of staff.”

He then went on to form The Glover Park Group – a communications group that “provides filmmakers with marketing advice for topical and controversial films” according to The Sun.

The outlet is also reporting Feldman has authored a few books.

5. Guthrie Wrote Two Children’s Books

With Allison Oppenheim, Guthrie co-authored two children’s books: “Princesses Wear Pants” and “Princesses Save the World.” According to her Instagram, both were New York Times #1 Bestsellers.

“They are confronted with a problem that needs a fix and they work together to solve it,” Guthrie told Today of her book. “I really like that message of girl power, girls really cooperating not competing.”

According to a Vancouver Sun article in 2018, the books are being transformed into an animated show in collaboration with Drew Barrymore and Atomic Cartoons.

