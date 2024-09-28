Fans Express Shock After ‘Insane Loss’ of Singer-Songwriter, 28

The singer-songwriter Sayuri has died at the age of 28, according to a post her husband Amaarashi wrote on X.

Fans expressed grief and shock at the singer’s death; she was well-known in the world of anime. “Gone way too soon. Nevertheless, Sayuri & her songs will always be remembered,” a fan wrote on X. “It’s such a sad day, this is so sudden,” another fan wrote.

“What!!! RIP…..” expressed another shocked fan. “This is an insane loss,” wrote another. “I was shocked when I woke up and read the news of Sayuri passing away. She was such a talented singer and I really loved her singing voice,” wrote a fan in a forum on Anime News Network.

Sayuri’s husband’s post is in Japanese. A translation of the caption reads, “Announcement regarding Sayuri.” The September 26 post has racked up more than 92 million views on X. Sayuri was popular in the world of anime, especially “My Hero Academia” and “Erased,” according to Rappler.

Anime Trends wrote that Sayuri “performed theme songs for anime like Lycoris Recoil and Scum’s Wish.”

Sayuri’s Cause of Death Was Not Clear, But She Was Battling a ‘Chronic Illness,’ Reports Say

Sayuri revealed details of her medical issues in an X post on July 25. A translation reads:

For a while now, I’ve been feeling strange when speaking and have not been able to produce the sound I want to. I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with functional dysphonia. My voice trembles, cracks, and becomes hoarse, and my muscles move against my will, making it difficult for me to sing. I need time to concentrate on rehabilitation in order to heal, so I have decided to take a break from singing for a while. I was hesitant to make it public because I was worried it would cause people concern. I want to be honest with everyone who always supports me, and on top of that, I want to share what I’m able to do now until I get better, which is why I’m telling you this. I’m really disappointed that I can’t sing. I used to be able to express myself and interact with the world using my voice, but now that I can’t do that, it feels like I’ve been completely cut off from all sorts of things and scenery, but at the same time I’m feeling frustrated and am looking forward to finding a way to fix it. I am currently working on rehabilitation with the help of a speech therapist and a voice trainer. I think it will take some time before I’m able to start singing again, but I hope you’ll be patient with me.

Tokyo Hive reported that Sayuri’s husband revealed that she “passed away on September 20,” at the age of 28. He wrote that her funeral was held privately and added that he wrote the message with a “heavy heart.”

According to CBR, the husband’s post did not reveal Sayuri’s cause of death. However, “she announced an indefinite hiatus in July 2024 due to functional dysphonia — a medical condition that causes the vocal cords to sound strained due to increased voice box muscle tension,” the site reported.

Her husband said Sayuri was “passionate about music until the very end, as she was battling a chronic illness,” according to CBR.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness shown to Sayuri during her lifetime, and together with everyone, we would like to pray for her soul to rest in peace,” Sayuri’s husband’s message says, according to a translation by CBR. “We ask that members of the media please be considerate of the deep grief of her family and relatives and refrain from interviewing those involved.”

Anime Corner referred to the news of Sayuri’s death as “devastating.”

Fans Posted Tributes to Sayuri on Social Media

Fans posted tributes to Sayuri, lamenting her loss. “Gee, what a shame to lose a wonderful talent so early in her life. I hate when good people die,” wrote one person.

“She definitely was one of my fav singer 💔” wrote another person.

According to Anime Trends, Sayuri “made her major debut in 2015 with ‘Mikazuki,’ the ending theme of Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace. Her first full album, Mikazuki no Kokai, was released in 2017.”

She was only 18 when she made her debut, according to CBR, which reported that 2015 was when she first drew the interest of anime fans.