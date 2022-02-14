WATCH: Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Alexa Commercial

Married Hollywood couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are starring in a Super Bowl LVI commercial for Amazon’s Alexa device. Watch it below.

The Commercial Wonders What It Would Be Like If Alexa Could Read Minds





In the ad for Amazon’s Alexa device, Johansson and Jost are going about their daily activities, but the ad imagines how that would look if Alexa could read their minds.

For example, in one moment, Johansson says to Jost, “I love that we get to sleep in” while they are lying in bed together and he winces and turns away. So Alexa says, “Ordering fresh mint mouthwash. Extra strength.”

Alexa also catches Johansson in a lie about whether it’s fun to do a kissing scene with a good-looking co-star. As she insists that it’s not, Alexa begins playing the Fleetwood Mac hit “Little Lies.”

“There’s something nice about the fact that there has never been anything with them together,” Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon, told Variety in an interview. “It’s a mystery element: What are they like together?”

Cheever also revealed that both Johansson and Jost were “very involved in the joke writing” for the commercial.

“Celebrities work well for us when they will poke fun at themselves and are willing to have fun with themselves rather than just show up and be themselves. It’s something we are always thinking about when we are casting,” Cheever added.

Other commercials for the 2022 Super Bowl include the Budweiser Clydesdales, Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion in a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos commercial, Lindsay Lohan in a Planet Fitness commercial, a Michelob Ultra ad featuring Serena Williams and Peyton Manning, Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer, Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow and Trevor Noah for UberEats, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for Bic, Eugene Levy for Nissan, Pete Davidson in a Hellmann’s commercial, Zendaya for Squarespace, a Busch Light ad featuring Kenny G, Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW, Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax, Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten, Idris Elba for Booking.com, Anna Kendrick for Rocket Mortgage, and Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur for Oikos yogurt.

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Relationship





The Academy Award-nominated actress and the “Saturday Night Live” star have been together since May 2017 when they were spotted kissing at the “Saturday Night Live’s” finale after-party, according to People.

They went public with their relationship later that same year, then became engaged in May 2019, Johansson’s publicist confirmed to the Associated Press. They married in October 2020; it is Jost’s first marriage and Johansson’s third. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and advertising agency owner Romain Dauriac.

Johansson has a daughter named Rose, 7, from her marriage to Dauriac, and she and Jost welcomed a son, Cosmo, in August 2021.

The 2022 Super Bowl pre-game coverage airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific times on NBC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

