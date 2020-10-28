Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals Pregnancy

It looks like there’s another baby on the way for the Vanderpump Rules family! On October 27, star Scheana Shay announced that she and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, are expecting a baby due in 2021.

Shay announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page, posing for a picture with her boyfriend and a positive pregnancy test. In the caption, Shay wrote, “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! Thank you @clearblue for giving me the most amazing news of my life!”

Many Bravolebrities commented on the photo, extending their congratulations and well wishes to the couple. Host Andy Cohen commented on the photo, “YAYYYYYYYY.” Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier also commented, writing, “So so so happy for you guys!!!” Bravo’s official Instagram account also chimed in with a comment, writing, “It’s truly all happening! You’re not boy crazy…you’re BABY crazy 🙌❤️🍼”

Shay Previously Suffered From a Miscarriage

In June, Shay revealed on an episode of her podcast that she had suffered from a miscarriage. According to Bravo, Shay always knew that she would have a hard time getting pregnant naturally because she had a low egg count. However, over the summer, she found out she was pregnant, but unfortunately, the pregnancy didn’t take.

“I just felt off,” Shay said about her miscarriage during an episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. “I felt like I felt pregnant a couple weeks before and then I just felt normal, but I was still bleeding all weekend. It wasn’t stopping.”

Shay continued, telling her listeners that dealing with miscarriage can be super difficult. “It’s terrifying, and it’s terrible, and I would not ever wish this upon anyone,” Shay said during her podcast. “I have so, so, so much empathy for anyone who has been through this because no one should ever have to go through this. It is just the worst feeling. But I think it’s something that’s important to talk about because I think a lot of women don’t talk about the hard parts of fertility. They hide it, they’re embarrassed by it, they think it’s their fault. They think that they did something wrong. And I know there’s nothing wrong that I did. I know that it happens, and it’s unfortunate, but it happens.”

Many ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Are Currently Pregnant

It looks like Shay isn’t the only one with a baby on the way! Many of the Vanderpump Rules stars are currently pregnant. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright are all expecting right now. Cartwright is expecting a boy, while both Schroeder and Kent are having girls.

On September 28, Schroeder posted a picture of all three of the ladies together on her Instagram. In the photo, they all showed off their bumps. In the caption, Schroeder wrote, “Who would’ve thought we’d all be… sober at the same time.” Cartwright also posted the photo on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “My baby boy is going to have 2 cuties from the start. 😂🥰 I love you girls! So happy we get to go through this journey together. 💙💝💝”

