Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Attacked by Online Trolls

Recently, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay announced that she is pregnant with her first child. However, some internet trolls are now attacking the mom-to-be, accusing her of only getting pregnant because some of her fellow costars are as well.

On Shay’s initial announcement photo, which was posted to Instagram on October 28, some fans left messages in the comments questioning her motives for getting pregnant. One fan wrote in the comments, “Oh god what did u all get together and say let’s have a baby at the same time all 4 of you are pregnant from Vanderpump rules sheesh.” Another wrote, “She couldn’t be left out of the Vanderpump baby gang!

Shay later defended herself on Twitter, confirming that she had actually been trying for a while to have a baby. On October 29, one fan wrote to Shay on Twitter, “So, I’ve been reading articles about @scheana getting pregnant just because everyone else is. First of all, she’s been trying for a very long time & second, that’s not okay to say about someone when you don’t know what they’ve been through. Congrats girl! I’m so happy for you!” In response, Shay wrote, “That’s crazy! Lol. I was pregnant in May, it just didn’t work out sadly. And I froze my eggs twice prior.”

That’s crazy! Lol. I was pregnant in May, it just didn’t work out sadly. And I froze my eggs twice prior. https://t.co/UIiXR0j7aU — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) October 29, 2020

Shay’s Mother Also Defended Her

Shay’s mother, Erika, also came to her defense. Her mother shared a message about Shay’s pregnancy on Twitter, which Shay reposted with a string of hearts. Shay’s mother’s message read, “As Scheana’s Mom, I’d like to first say ‘thank you’ to all the beautiful message and well wishes…I’d also like to address those who think they know her story and or that she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ and or a competition with her other cast mates!! First of all if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years.”

Her mother’s message continued, “She has gone through 2 rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a 3rd round she was Blessed with a pregnancy!! Sadly she miscarried that baby. Afterward, her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! (For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed docs orders). After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again…yes she was scared but so very grateful!! She is now almost 15 weeks and both her and the baby are doing great! So before judging someone and assuming you know their background maybe refrain from the negativity and be happy for her…”

Shay Suffered a Miscarriage in May 2020

Sadly, in May 2020, Shay revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. “So many women have experienced this, but that doesn’t make it any easier,” Shay said on an episode of her podcast, according to Bravo. “Even though I was only 6 1/2 weeks, that doesn’t make it any easier. We still got so excited for something that isn’t happening anymore. It’s been really, really tough to wrap my head around.”

Shay continued, “It’s terrifying, and it’s terrible, and I would not ever wish this upon anyone. I have so, so, so much empathy for anyone who has been through this because no one should ever have to go through this. It is just the worst feeling. But I think it’s something that’s important to talk about because I think a lot of women don’t talk about the hard parts of fertility. They hide it, they’re embarrassed by it, they think it’s their fault. They think that they did something wrong. And I know there’s nothing wrong that I did. I know that it happens, and it’s unfortunate, but it happens.”

