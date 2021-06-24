Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift Feud Is ‘Not Based on Anything Factual’

Music industry mogul Scooter Braun has finally addressed his highly publicized feud with musical icon Taylor Swift. Braun purchased Big Machine Records, Swift’s former record label, in 2019. With the purchase of the label, Braun also procured ownership of Swift’s musical catalog.

Swift very publically disapproved of Braun buying the rights to her music. She eventually took to Tumblr to directly tell fans how Braun and former CEO of Big Machine Records, Scott Borchetta, were preventing her from playing her own music. “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this,” she told fans in the post.

In an interview with Variety, Braun shared his side of the story. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal..all of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused,” Braun said.

Braun Responded to Swift Calling Him a “Bully”

In another Tumblr post, Swift detailed her frustration and sadness with the news that Braun had obtained the masters of her past albums. It added insult to injury that Braun of all people was the one to take control of her life’s work.

Swift wrote that when she first heard the news, “all I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years…this is my worst-case scenario.”

Braun recently spoke to Variety about this characterization of him as a bully. “I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth,” said Braun.

Braun also made note of the fact that he and Swift have only met in person three or four times and “all our interactions were really friendly and kind.” In Swift’s Tumblr post, she highlights examples of artists Braun managed, including Justin Bieber and Kanye West, bullying her.

“Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it,” Swift wrote, including a now-deleted Instagram photo of Braun, Bieber, and West with the caption “Taylor Swift what up?”

Bieber later apologized for the post via Instagram and claimed that Braun wasn’t in on creating the caption poking fun at her. “In all actuality (Scooter) was the person who told me not to joke like that,” Bieber wrote.

Swift Is Releasing ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in November

Once it became clear that Swift would not be buying the rights to her older albums, she vowed to record new versions instead. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” had the biggest first week of any 2021 album when it was released in April.

On June 18, Swift announced the November release of the next re-recorded album, “Red (Taylor’s Version) via Instagram. The album will feature thirty songs, including songs that didn’t make it onto the album the first time around.

Swift also teased something that Swifties have long been awaiting: the full ten-minute version of the breakup ballad “All Too Well.” Swift first admitted that there was a longer version of the song on an episode of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast.

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

