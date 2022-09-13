Scout Masterson Dead: Tori Spelling’s Friend ‘Taken Way Too Soon’

Tori Spelling’s best friend “Guncle” Scout Masterson has died, leaving behind shocked and grieving loved ones.

“Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much. 💔,” his husband Bill Horn wrote on Instagram on September 12, 2022, indicating, “Scout Michael Masterson. 1974-2022.”

How did Masterson die? The cause of death has not been revealed. It’s also not clear where Masterson died. His death is not listed on the Los Angeles County coroner’s page, under either Scout Masterson or his original name Mike Wallock. Per online records, he lived in Tarzana, California.

Tori Spelling Remembered Masterson as an ‘Unbelievably Kind Human’

Tori Spelling posted a lengthy tribute to Masterson on her Instagram page.

“A phrase no one said better than @scoutmasterson. That feeling that if you don’t put something into words that others can read then it isn’t real? How can this be real? I struggled with this post today. But, sadly it is real. Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away,” she wrote.

Spelling continued:

This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon. His children Simone and Boz were his world. He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in his world. He had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it. No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile. He was a constant ray of positivity. My kiddos loved him so much. He was the self proclaimed ‘fun’ Guncle. A title he proudly wore. Stella said to me ‘I can’t believe I’ll never get a hug from Uncle Scouty again. He gave the best hugs. And, always smelled so good.’ All true. Best hugger in the world. Love and prayers to his amazingly beautiful family. He loved candles 🕯 so much. Light one in his honor if you can. A beautiful flame in our hearts that’ll never go out. Xoxo

Busy Phillips wrote in the comment thread, “I met Scout a million years ago and I just adored him and always loved running into him. My condolences and love to Bill and the kids and you and all of his other close friends, he was such a wonderful bright light and he will be so missed by so so many. I’m so so sad to hear this. ❤️”

Masterson Worked as a Casting Director & Publicist

Other tributes poured in for Masterson.

According to People Magazine, Masterson was an “Emmy Award-nominated casting director-turned-publicist.”

His last post on Instagram did not indicate that anything was wrong. “Glad we took a few days to chill at our FAV place, @parkhyattaviara (thx for having us!!) Hard to believe this little guy is turning 8 on the 30th! #boz #birthdaysoon,” it read on August 13, 2022.

According to his IMDb profile, “Scout Masterson was born on July 4, 1974 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, USA. He is a casting director and actor, known for The Island (2005), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Miss Congeniality (2000). He has been married to Bill Horn since May 23, 2009. They have one child.”

That post adds, “Longtime friend of actress Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott. Tori became an ordained minister to officiate his commitment ceremony to Bill Horn. He is considered a surrogate uncle to Tori Spelling’s three children, Liam, Stella, and Hattie.”

