Seahorse on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 9/30/2020

The Seahorse on The Masked Singer was the third performer in week two, which also introduced us to the Crocodile, the Baby Alien, the Whatchamacallit, the Serpent, and the Gremlin. The first week, we met the Sun, the Giraffe, the Snow Owls, the Dragon, and Popcorn

Here’s what we learned about the Seahorse during the episode and the best guesses for her identity so far:

The Masked Singer Seahorse Clues

Before performing “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna, the Seahorse had a video package that was western themed and showed the Seahorse having a tea party with her animals, there was a hog in a rainstorm, and the Seahorse talked about feeling “lost in this world, like [she] was always swimming upstream” and how on The Masked Singer, she gets “a chance to stop playing tug-of-war with [herself] and finally reveal the dauntless diva within.”

The supersized preview clue for the Seahorse was, “Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide.”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almsot $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Seahorse?

Seahorse on The Masked Singer Top Guesses

The judges were super impressed with the Seahorse’s performance. Nicole Scherzinger even said she was a frontrunner to win the season. Because she was such a talented singer, they all guessed pop stars — Jenny McCarthy said Halsey, Nicole guessed Hailee Steinfeld, and Robin Thicke guessed Bebe Rexha — but it was the clue about finding “a quiet place to hide” that gave us pause. We think it’s Emily Blunt, star of A Quiet Place.

The video showed her having a tea party and Blunt is British. There was also the warthog and as Robin said, “Hogwarts” — another British connection. Plus she is an incredible singer, as she showed in Into the Woods and Mary Poppins — in Mary Poppins she has dolphins at her beck and call, just like in the video package.

This wouldn’t be the first time Blunt has surprised some people with her singing. In 2014, when she was filming Into the Woods, her husband John Krasinski confessed he had never heard her sing until she was filming that movie.

“I had literally never heard her sing a note,” Krasinski told Vanity Fair. “I thought that was such a cool gig, but, to be honest, I was really nervous for her.” He added that he thought she was similar to him in the singing talent department, which is “low mediocre.”

When Krasinski told director Rob Marshall he had never heard his wife sing, Marshall just cued up the orchestra and she started singing. Krasinski said of that moment, “I just immediately wept. It was really wild. It was like finding out that your wife can levitate.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

