Lawyer Says Sean Diddy Combs’ Accomplices Will ‘Shock You’: ‘Powerful People’

A Houston lawyer said in a news conference that the names of people accused of misconduct with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “will shock you.”

The lawyer, Tony Buzbee, held a press conference on October 1, in which he revealed that his firm, The Buzbee Law Group, and AVA Law Group, are now representing at least 120 people “to pursue cases in civil court” against Combs.

“You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever,” Buzbee said of the other people he says were involved with Combs. He did not name names at this time but said that’s coming.

“I expect through this process many powerful people will be exposed. Many dirty secrets will be revealed,” Buzbee said. The law firm has videos and texts, among other materials, Buzbee said. Some of the incidents occurred at the private residences of “people we all know,” he said.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs,” he added “I already know who some of these individuals are. The names we are going to name… are names that will shock you. There are indeed other perpetrators involved.” He said that complicit bystanders watched the behavior and also participated in it, and are people he called the “facilitators of foul play.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs, told CNN.

Wolff told CNN that Combs “looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Tony Buzbee Said That Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Behavior Was the ‘Biggest Secret in the Entertainment Industry’

Buzbee said Combs’ conduct had occurred “over 20 years,” adding that there are “many people and entities involved.” He said, “We will find the silent accomplices,” the enablers, and will “pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Buzbee said that Combs’ behavior was the “biggest secret in the entertainment industry that really wasn’t a secret at all” but the “wall of silence has been broken.” More than 3,000 people have contacted the legal team, with people “claiming to be victimized by Sean Combs,” he said. The law firm vetted the people and narrowed the list to 120 people.

Buzbee said the firm is cooperating with the FBI and will name names in civil actions. He said most of the accusers are “scared,” and they fear retaliation.

He said he believed this case “may surpass” anything his firm has handled. According to Buzbee, the accusers are evenly divided between men and women. He said that 25 of the individuals were minors at the time of the “acts complaint of,” saying the youngest was 9. The conduct spans 25 years, Buzbee said, “This has been going on for a very long time.” The cases primarily occurred in New York, California, or Florida, typically at parties or auditions, he said. Some of the people had contacted the police or hospitals, Buzbee said.

The Accusations Range From Sexual Assault to False Imprisonment, Reports Say

The individuals, who were not named, are “claiming to be victimized by” Combs and others, Buzbee said, adding that the accusations include sexual assault, false imprisonment, disseminating videos and sexual abuse of minors.

According to Buzbee, the cases will be filed individually, not as a class action.

In 2017, Buzbee was in the news when he accused a woman of destroying $300,000 in artwork at his home, according to Jacksonville.com.