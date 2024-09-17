Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Held Elaborate ‘Freak Offs’ to Abuse Women: Feds

Sean “Diddy” Combs held multiple “Freak Offs” in which women were coerced into having sexual relations with male sex workers, according to the indictment accusing him of racketeering and other federal charges.

Combs was arrested on September 16, according to The New York Times. The U.S. government released the 14-page indictment against him on September 17; it accuses Combs of three crimes: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by fraud, force or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the indictment, “Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The indictment says Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Central to the accusations are the “Freak Offs” authorities say Combs repeatedly arranged. Authorities accuse Combs of having “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals,” including manipulating women “to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.”

During searches of Combs’ homes in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles in March 2024, law enforcement seized “various Freak off supplies” including narcotics “and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” the indictment says.

Combs “used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things ‘Freak Offs,'” the indictment says.

In a statement to The New York Times, Combs’ legal team denied he committed crimes. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal,” the statement read, according to The Times.

Sean Combs Was Accused of Assaulting Women & Controlling Them With Drugs & Threats, the Indictment Says

In the indictment, the music mogul was accused of creating “a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

He is accused of distributing narcotics to women and controlling their careers.

From 2009 and through the years, Combs is accused of having “assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at and kicking them,” the indictment says. One instance was captured on video at a Los Angeles hotel, it says.

Combs and other members and associates of the Combs Enterprise “wielded the power and prestige of Combs’ role at the Combs Business to intimidate, threaten and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship, the indictment says.

The ‘Freak Offs’ Occurred on a Regular Basis, the Indictment Says

Commercial sex workers were transported across state lines for the “freak offs,” which occurred regularly, “sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers,” the indictment says.

During Freak Offs, Combs “distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and complaint,” the indictment says. He also kept videos of the Freak Offs and then gave the victims IV fluids to recover,” the indictment says.

Members of the Combs Enterprise facilitated the Freak Offs by stocking hotel rooms with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting” and then cleaning the hotel rooms, the indictment says.

Combs maintained control “over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their houses, and controlling them with controlled substances.”

During and separate from Freak Offs, Combs “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair,” the indictment says, adding that some victims took weeks to heal.

He is also accused of pressuring victims to stay silent through attempted bribery. The government is also seeking forfeiture of Combs’ property used to facilitate the accusations, the indictment says.