Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 1st Jailhouse Meal in ‘Brutal’ Brooklyn Lockup Revealed

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ first jailhouse meal has been revealed by The New York Post.

According to The Post, Combs “has been sitting at MDC Brooklyn since his arraignment on Tuesday” September 17, at which a judge denied him bail. The Post obtained the jail’s menu. According to The Post, Combs was given a choice of Swedish meatballs for dinner or a black bean burger if he wanted to avoid meat.

The sides available to him “included egg noodles, green beans, a garden salad with dressing, and a 16 oz. beverage,” The Post reported. TMZ reported that the Brooklyn facility is “notorious for its brutal, sometimes fatal, conditions.”

Combs was arrested on September 16, according to The New York Times. A 14-page indictment filed by the U.S. government on September 17 accused Combs of three crimes: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by fraud, force or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the indictment, Combs is accused of holding what he called “Freak Offs” in which women were coerced into having sexual relations with male sex workers. According to the indictment, “Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The indictment says Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” Combs has denied the accusations through his lawyers, The Times reported.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is Being Held in a Jail That Has Housed Other Famous Defendants

TMZ reported that Combs is being held in the “federal jail that’s held plenty of famous people.” According to TMZ, it is “far from the lap of luxury” that Combs is used to enjoying.

According to TMZ, well-known people who have been held in the jail in the past include “R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, Michael Cohen, Allison Mack, and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

TMZ published the menu for the lockup, which includes baked chicken and fish, fruit, cheese pizza, pasta with marinara, and Salisbury steak.

According to TMZ, Combs is used to a diet of “things like duck, steak, organic veggies, shrimp, salmon, crab and cheese platters.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Have Raised Concerns About Conditions in the Brooklyn Jail

On September 18, a judge denied Combs’ request to be held at home before trial, according to The Associated Press. His attorneys are also seeking to have him moved from the Brooklyn facility to a jail in New Jersey, the AP reported.

According to the AP, Combs’ lawyers listed “horrific conditions, rampant violence, and multiple deaths” at the Brooklyn jail.

The jail has been hammered with accusations of “rampant violence, dreadful conditions, severe staffing shortages and the widespread smuggling of drugs and other contraband, some of it facilitated by employees,” and some judges won’t send defendants there, the AP reported.

According to AP, a man named Uriel Whyte was stabbed to death at the jail in June, and another man, Edwin Cordero died from injuries after a “brawl.” In addition, four people took their own lives in the last three years at the facility, AP reported.

Six staff members at the jail were accused of crimes in recent years, the wire service reported.