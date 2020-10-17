Sean Ono Lennon Now: Where Is John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Son Today?

Sean Ono Lennon was just a young boy when his dad, John Lennon, was gunned down outside the family’s Manhattan apartment. Sean Lennon is the son of Yoko Ono. John Lennon had two sons, Sean and Julian.

Sean Lennon spoke to ABC 20/20 in an episode airing shortly after Lennon’s birthday and as the anniversary of his murder draws near. Lennon would have turned 80 on October 9, 1940. The episode, “John Lennon: His Life, Legacy, Last Days” airs Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lennon Is a Musician, & Released His First Album in 1998

Lennon’s made his debut in music on Yoko Ono’s Season of Glass in 1981, repeating a story his dad used to tell him as a little boy. He also performed on “It’s Alright” on his mom’s tribute album, “Every Man Has a Woman” (1984). Four years after that, he was featured in Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalker” video, according to Biography.

He later contributed lyrics to Lenny Kravitz’s 1991 album, “Mama Said,” was a part of the band for Ono’s 1996 album, “Rising.” His debut solo album, “Into the Sun,” was released in 1998.

He has continued releasing music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Check out this brand new end of summer banger, Paraphernalia, that I worked on with these sexy beasts! @templesofficial (YouTube link in my bio.) The official 2020 dancing alone in quarantine smash!” he wrote on Instagram September 2, 2020.

Lennon has been in a relationship since 2006 with model and singer Charlotte Kemp Muhl, according to Cheat Sheet. They met at Coachella in 2004.

Sean Lennon Was Born on His Dad’s 35th Birthday & Makes Public Appearances That Day Each Year for the Lighting of the Empire State Building

Sean Ono Lennon lit up the Empire State Building sky blue for John Lennon's 80th BirthdayJOHN LENNON. GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES. OUT NOW → https://bit.ly/JL-GST On the eve of JOHN LENNON's 80th birthday, the John Lennon Estate, the Empire State Building and Universal Music Group paid tribute to his life and legacy by lighting up the world-famous tower. Sean Ono Lennon was on hand to flip the switch… 2020-10-12T21:35:43Z

Sean Lennon and his father share a birthday. The younger Lennon was born October 9, 1975, on his dad’s 35th birthday. Sean Lennon was five years old when John Lennon was killed.

Each year, Sean Lennon makes a public appearance at the Empire State Building, which is lit in John Lennon’s honor every year for his birthday. This year, it was lit sky blue and illuminated with a peace sign. Sean Ono Lennon flipped the switch for the celebration, which you can watch here or above.

“My dad moved to New York in 1971. He always said that New York is the greatest city in the world, and I’m really grateful that he raised me here,” he said in the interview.

He said he hoped the celebration of his dad’s life would help spread his message of “peace,” “love” and “truth.”

“They say it’s your birthday…” the Empire State Building wrote on its Facebook page. “We’re joining Universal Music Group & Sean Lennon in honoring the 80th birthday of musical legend & The Beatles member John Lennon by shining sky blue with a peace sign in our mast tonight. Our lights also celebrate the ‘Gimme Some Truth’ Album Release!”

