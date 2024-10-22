‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Posts Video With Husband Amid Issues

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck posted a video on TikTok with her husband Zach Affleck on September 12, jabbing at the drama of sharing their relationship on reality TV.

In the video, Jen stands opposite Zach for a brief and goofy lip-synch conversation. Instead of their own words, they mouth along to dialogue from the Gen Z web series “Good Luck Have Fun.” In the original audio, love interests Jane and Tyler have a dramatic conversation: Jane thinks disclosing that she’s a gamer is worse than Tyler thinking she’s an axe murderer.

@jenniferaffleckk Lets just say this 1st season was rough for us @secretlivesonhulu ♬ original sound – Brat TV

At the end of the TikTok, Jen stands in front of a video billboard of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” jesting that being a reality TV star is worse for her relationship than being a violent criminal.

Jen Affleck’s Issues With Husband Zach Visible in Season 1 of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Jen Affleck is one of the eight stars of Hulu’s new reality TV show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The show follows the young women of #MomTok, a group of Mormon mothers on social media. The group rose to fame when #MomTok creator Taylor Frankie Paul, announced that some of the moms were “soft swinging.”

Throughout the first season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” fans watched as 25-year-old Jennifer “Jen” Affleck struggled through her marriage to husband Zach Affleck. Their marital frustrations ramped up in episode 6 when Jen and the women of #MomTok took a trip to Vegas.

Beauty entrepreneur Jessi Ngatikaura surprised the moms with a night out, complete with a chauffeured van and a meet and greet with Chippendales dancers. Before the show could start, some of the husbands (including Zach) found out about the sexy dancers and were upset. Jen talked to Zach on the phone and tried to explain that she was unaware of the night’s agenda. When the conversation ended, Jen told Taylor through tears, “He’s saying he doesn’t want to be married to me if I do things like this.”

The fight continued. Jen met up with Zach at 2 a.m. after he finished gambling (a no-no in Mormon culture). In one of her confessional moments, she stated this talk was “one of like the hardest conversations I’ve ever had with him.”

In episode 7, Jen got together with the women and told them “[Zach] knows he’s in the wrong. … Yes, he has like these narcissistic traits … but like who’s to say in another marriage that won’t be the same thing.”

The women didn’t let her off that easy. Jessi Ngatikaura jumped in and spoke for the women. “All of us are disgusted with Zach. I think he’s disgusting. … It’s not gonna get better, Jen.” More of the women shared their feelings and Jen broke down in tears.

‘The Viall Files’ Host Questions Jen Affleck About Zach’s Gambling

In a September 11 episode of “The Viall Files,” host Nick Viall interviewed Jen about her relationship with Zach. Nick said he believed the marriage viewers see on the show is accurate and Jen confirmed it. “No, it was real,” she said.

Nick also pointed out Zach’s vice. “It sounds like Zach may have a bit of a gambling problem. … You guys went to Vegas and then he used your money to gamble. All night.” Jen didn’t disagree. “Oh, yeah,” she stated.

Nick Viall Refers to Zach Affleck’s Behavior as Gaslighting

While the podcaster said he thinks the term “gaslighting” is “misused in society,” this time there’s a good case for it. He recapped the Chippendales scene and said Jen was trying to do everything right, adding that meanwhile, Zach didn’t own up to his gambling issue. “[Zach] gaslights the [expletive] out of you, into thinking you did something wrong,” said Nick. “It’s tough to watch.”

Jen took ownership of her part in the relationship. “My toxic trait is I like to pretend that everything is okay.” She continued, “Being on the show is one of the greatest things to happen to our relationship. It made me take a step back and look at my relationship for what it was.”