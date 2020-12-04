Selena’s Brother in Real Life: Where Is A.B. Quintanilla Today?

Selena Quintanilla Perez’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, continued his music career after his sister’s untimely death. Now he’s one of the many family members featured in Netflix’s new series, Selena. Here’s what A.B. Quintanilla is doing today.

A.B. Quintanilla Is Still a Musician & Formed Elektro Kumbia in 2017

A.B. Quintanilla III & Elektro Kumbia – Piña Colada Shot – (Video Oficial) – Del Records 2017Adquiere Ya! http://smarturl.it/PinaColada – AB Quintanilla regresa más fuerte que nunca a la escena musical con el gran estreno de "Piña Colada Shot," su nuevo video musical junto a Elektro Kumbia. El álbum debut de AB Quintanilla III y Elektro Kumbia, KUMBIA SHOTS, programado para salir en los próximos meses, es un tributo a las… 2017-01-28T00:15:31Z

Abraham Quintanilla was a member of the original Los Dinos group in the 1960s, but Selena brought the new group to fame when it became Selena y Los Dinos, The New York Times reported. Selena’s sister, Suzette, was on the drums and her brother, Abraham Quintanilla III (more commonly referred to as A.B. Quintanilla) was on the bass.

Today, A.B. Quintanilla is a musician, songwriter, and producer and has been involved in music ever since his sister’s death. In 2016 he formed Elektro Kumbia and signed with DEL Records, releasing the single Pina Colada Shot in 2017.

In 2017 He Was ‘Wanted’ for Missing Child Support Payments, But Then Released for Lack of Evidence

Quintanilla has eight children, People reported in 2017. He was listed on Nueces County’s Top 10 Most Wanted Individuals in August 2017, People reported, because of missing child support payments.

In 2017, Dallas News reported that he was found in contempt of court in 2015 for owing $36,809 in child support and he owed $87,000 two years later. People reported that he was arrested during a court hearing over the child support payments, but then later released for lack of evidence.

At the time, his father Abraham Quintanilla wrote on Facebook: “For all those that were misinforming on social media that Ab was in jail for a long time NOT TRUE he is at home enjoying some tacos. It’s very clear how you find out who the real friends are and who your enemies are. I am keeping a list.”

A.B. Quintanilla said about the arrest: “Seven children from different women and two marriages. Why is it that only one [woman] is doing this to me?… I don’t deserve anything that is happening to me.”

He’s Very Close to His Family

AB Quintanilla Talks 'Selena' Netflix Series, Announces Final Album, His Career, Legacy + MoreAB Quintanilla Talks 'Selena' Netflix Series, Announces Final Album, His Career, Legacy + More Subscribe NOW to Nothing Beats Experience: https://bit.ly/2QoLHoM Get MORE of Nothing Beats Experience: ► WATCH MORE: https://www.youtube.com/premierliveexperience ► SPOTIFY: https://spoti.fi/2tcEeS4 ► APPLE: https://apple.co/37kqKCj ► Follow on Instagram: @abquintanilla3 @smoothvega ► FOLLOW on Twitter: @abquintanilla3 @smoothvega ► LIKE on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/premierliveexperience Edited… 2020-04-30T16:00:24Z

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, is still very close to her brother and sometimes posts about him on social media.

And A.B. Quintanilla posts about his relationship with Anjelah, which is still going strong.

In April, he performed live on Facebook and on Instagram in celebration of his sister Selena’s birthday, Caller Times reported. The performance was also set up to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He and his band were also going to perform at the Selena XXV tribute concert at the Alamodome, but that concert had to be delayed because of the pandemic.

Suzette Quintanilla released a statement about the decision, writing: “After carefully analyzing the options available during these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the Selena tribute concert, SELENA XXV. This was a very difficult decision to make. The future is unpredictable and we feel that we cannot responsibly create an event of this magnitude for fans. Thanks for your understanding. We would like to thank all the essential workers and all the people who have been working hard for the good of all of us. We must make sure that we are all doing our part to keep our neighbors safe and sound during this time.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates