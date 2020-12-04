Selena’s Sister in Real Life: Where Is Suzette Quintanilla Today?

Selena Quintanilla Perez’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, was right by her sister’s side and part of Selena y Los Dinos. Where is Suzette Quintanilla today? Here’s what you need to know about Selena’s sister, who is part of Netflix’s new Selena series, and what she’s up to today.

She Launched a Cosmetics Line & Is Active on Social Media

Abraham Quintanilla was a member of the original Los Dinos group in the 1960s, but Selena brought the new group to fame when it became Selena y Los Dinos, The New York Times reported. Selena’s sister, Suzette, was on the drums and her brother, Abraham Quintanilla III (or A.B. Quintanilla) was on the bass. Today, Suzette Quintanilla has a thriving career of her own.

Suzette Quintanilla led the way on the MAC cosmetics line in honor of her sister, Selena’s husband Chris Perez said on Good Morning America, ABC 11 reported. He said that Suzette knew Selena better than anyone else, so she was the person to lead that business.

The new collection honored Selena’s 25th anniversary, Elle reported, and was produced with the help of Suzette Quintanilla. MAC also re-released its Bidi Bid Bom Lipglass. Suzette Quintanilla said about the collection: “I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister’s 25th Anniversary.”

Suzette Quintanilla is also active on social media. She often shares photos and videos of her and her beloved dogs. Mami is pictured below.

She’s the CEO & President of Q Productions

Suzette Quintanilla is now CEO and President of Q Productions. Her father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., founded Q Productions in the early 1990s, an entertainment company whose headquarters is in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company represents and promotes artists, along with producing videos and films. They also started The Selena Foundation in 1995, which accepted donations in Selena’s honor. Q Productions’ website now also heads the official Selena store and sells many products on its website. Abraham’s daughter, Suzette Quintanilla, is now CEO and President of Q Productions.

Because of COVID-19, Q Productions had to cancel Selena XXV, a Selena tribute concert that was supposed to take place this year. Suzette Quintanilla released a statement about the decision, writing: “After carefully analyzing the options available during these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the Selena tribute concert, SELENA XXV. This was a very difficult decision to make. The future is unpredictable and we feel that we cannot responsibly create an event of this magnitude for fans. Thanks for your understanding. We would like to thank all the essential workers and all the people who have been working hard for the good of all of us. We must make sure that we are all doing our part to keep our neighbors safe and sound during this time.”

Twenty-five weeks ago, she shared that they recently celebrated her parents’ 57th anniversary.

And she frequently still shares photos of her and her sister, remembering Selena when she was still alive and thriving.

She also shared that the family was staying safe during the pandemic.

