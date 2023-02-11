Serena Pitt Cancels Valentine’s Day Dinner With Joe Amabile

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile won’t have a date night for Valentine’s Day, but it’s not a sign that anything is going wrong with their relationship, she told People Magazine.

The pair met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and they’re now married and living in New York City, according to People, which revealed that they enjoy at-home dates with tacos and margaritas or pasta and wine.

But what are they doing on Valentine’s Day?

Here’s what you need to know:

Serena Pitt Says She Double Booked a Fashion Event With Valentine’s Day

Pitt told People Magazine that the couple was going to go out for a romantic dinner at The Waverly Inn, but then she realized she double booked.

“I forgot that I already committed to going to a fashion event,” Pitt said to People. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Joe, I’m so sorry. I double-booked.’ He canceled the reservation. But we don’t need two Valentine’s Days. It’s okay.”

Pitt told People that the couple frequently enjoys cooking together and watching movies at home.

Amabile told the magazine that they “probably do tacos and margaritas once a week, especially in the summer.”

“This is what happens when you get married!” Amabile told People.

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are Planning a Big Wedding With 200 People

Pitt and Amabile are planning a big wedding with 200 people even though they already married at the courthouse, according to Life & Style magazine.

“It’s going good,” Pitt told Life & Style, which reported that they are promoting a partnership with Olmeca Altos Tequila.

She praised their wedding planner to the magazine, although they already married at the courthouse.

Pitt also told Life & Style that their relationship is going well.

“You know how when you have your birthday and let’s say you turn 25 and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, she feels so different.’ It’s like, ‘No, I feel the same as I did yesterday,’” Pitt told the magazine. “For us, we went to the courthouse, we got married, we went back to our apartment and had lunch. Life continued the same. It’s not like major changes have happened for us.”

In this interview, Pitt also discussed how she and Amabile enjoy having date nights at home.

“We do a lot of taco nights at home,” Pitt said, and Amabile added to Life & Style that the married couple are “big tequila drinkers and especially margaritas,” which he said is why they decided to partner with a tequila company. Of course, they fell in love on the beaches of Mexico.

The pair have also gushed about being married to each other on their social media pages. In November 2022, Pitt shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “1 week of being your wife.”

Pitt told Chelsea Vaughn on Vaughn’s “Vaughnerable” podcast, that she was considering taking the surname Pitt as a middle name because she was never given one and taking Amabile as her last name.

