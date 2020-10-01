Serpent on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 9/30/2020

The Serpent costume on The Masked Singer season four has actual moving parts, making it the first animatronic costume the show has done. It’s just a bonus that the man inside has the voice of an angel.

Last week, we met the Sun, the Giraffe, the Snow Owls, the Dragon, and Popcorn, and this week, the Serpent took the stage for the Group B premiere alongside the Seahorse, the Gremlin, the Whatchamacallit, the Crocodile, and the Baby Alien. Here’s what we learned about the Serpent during the episode and the best guesses for his identity so far:

The Masked Singer Serpent Clues

Preview: This Will Change The Show Forever | Tonight at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss an all-new episode of THE MASKED SINGER, TONIGHT at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer… 2020-09-30T15:59:58Z

Before performing a soulful version of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, the Serpent’s video package showed a map of the Caribbean, talked about “musicology and medicine,” referenced “Serpent Sr,” who straightened Serpent Jr. up, and talked about how he wants to “heal pain” and “life everyone’s spirits.”

And the super-sized preview for the season gave a clue to the Serpent that said, “If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here’s the prescription number to my identity [31118].”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Serpent?

Serpent on The Masked Singer Top Guesses

Preview: It's Gonna Change The Show Forever | Season 4 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss a shocking new episode of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked… 2020-09-24T01:03:12Z

The judges were sure it was either Leslie Odom Jr. or Daveed Diggs of Hamilton or John Legend — and Odom Jr. is an excellent guess, the Serpent sounds a lot like him. But we think it’s someone else and here is why.

Taye Diggs is not only an award-winning Broadway star but he played a medical doctor on Private Practice — in fact, he appeared on “3” episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and “111” episodes of Private Practice over “8” seasons of TV, which makes up the 31118 you see on the prescription bottle in his preview clue. He was also raised by his stepfather, Jeffries Diggs, from whom Taye gets his surname. Finally, the video packaged showed a map of the Caribbean — early in Diggs’ career, he appeared as a dancer in Sebastian’s Caribbean Carnival at Tokyo Disneyland.

Also, the Serpent just sounds a lot like Taye Diggs! What do you think, fans?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

READ NEXT: Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’ Are a Famous Country Duo (Probably)