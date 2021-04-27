All of the Sesame Street Scandals Over the Years

S is for Scandal! Sesame Street has been a mainstay of children’s programming for 50 years, but that has not made the show immune from controversy.

Here’s a look at controversies that have rocked the show:

Old Episodes Are for ‘Adults Only’

When Sesame Street released Sesame Street: Old School, it came with a warning, “These early Sesame Street episodes are intended for grown-ups, and may not suit the needs of today’s preschool child.”

The New York Times asked Carol-Lynn Parente, the show’s executive producer, about what made the show unsuitable for children. She brought up Cookie Monster’s turn as Alistair Cookie in the parody “Monsterpiece Theater” which saw him with a pipe he eventually gobbled. “That modeled the wrong behavior so we reshot those scenes without the pipe, and then we dropped the parody altogether.”

The outlet also mentions Oscar the Grouch was “seems irredeemably miserable” in the premiere and Big Bird creepily proclaimed he was not hallucinating when he was the only one who could see Mr. Snuffleupagus.

According to Insider, the episodes also featured children who “played in construction sites and jumped on old box springs.

Controversial Muppets Were Removed From the Show

Today's Muppet of the Day is Roosevelt Franklin! Roosevelt Franklin was among the earliest Sesame Street characters, debuting in season 1. Originally appearing in only one song, he returned for two more late in the season, and became the show's biggest breakout star of the '70s. pic.twitter.com/PsfUqaqSjb — The Daily Muppet (@DailyMuppet) November 12, 2019

Franklin Roosevelt was Sesame Street’s first Black Muppet and a popular one at that, the first star to get a full album, The Year of Roosevelt Franklin, dedicated to him.

Yet, he was viewed as a “harmful stereotype” according to Insider. The Hollywood Reporter wrote about the character, writing complaints came in that “the rowdy little guy was a poor role model for young black males; others thought he wasn’t authentically black.”

In 1975, he was taken off-air.

While I completely understand why there was concern over his (literal) head-banging, Don Music remains one of my all-time favorite Sesame Street characters. #IllnevergetitneverNEVER https://t.co/c0USe7PxYy via @thr — Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) February 6, 2019

The composer puppet, Don Music, too was “evicted.” The muppet was known for his literal headbanging, hitting his head on his piano out of frustration when writing songs.

Soon the action was being mimicked by children.

“We would never do something like that now because the research shows we have to help kids with self-regulation skills,” Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Street’s senior vp of curriculum and content, told The Hollywood Reporter. As she added, “Banging your head is not an effective way to cope with your emotions.”

Mr. Snuffleupagus Was Made Real Over Worries of Silencing Sexual Assault Survivors

@AriMelber Big Bird always saw Snuffleupagus! It was the grown-ups that never saw him! pic.twitter.com/xWcXxwDKUK — MezzoBroad (@Levi6976) March 18, 2017

Mr. Snuffleupagus was just Big Bird’s imaginary friend when he premiered on Sesame Street in 1971. The yellow icon of the franchise often proclaimed he was not hallucinating, but no one believed him.

After concerns about what message could send to children, the character now affectionately known as Snuffy became visible to all.

“All this was really stemming from a specific set of incidences in the news, claims of sexual abuse going on in some daycare centers, and kids being questioned about what was going on,” Parente told Mental Floss about the motivation behind his reveal. “The fear was that if we represented adults not believing what kids said, they might not be motivated to tell the truth. That caused us to rethink the storyline: Is something we’ve been doing for 14 years—that seemed innocent enough—now something that’s become harmful?”

Fans Worried the Cookie Monster Would Become the ‘Veggie Monster’

Cookie Monster: Time to put end to rumors. YES, me eat vegetables. NO, not going to be called Vegetable Monster! Dis whole thing silly. — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 18, 2010

It’s in the name: Cookie Monster. The blue muppet with an appetite for crunchy sweets turned to vegetables in 2005 in an effort to address childhood obesity.

“A cookie can be scrumptious, crunchy, sweet or yumptious, but a cookie is a ‘sometimes food,’” sang his friend. He added, “There are plenty of fruits and vegetables that are healthy for you all the time.”

This prompted backlash from fans who worried he was becoming the “Veggie Monster.” So much so, that the blue man himself took to Twitter to address the controversy, tweeting, “Cookie Monster: Time to put end to rumors. YES, me eat vegetables. NO, not going to be called Vegetable Monster! Dis whole thing silly.”

