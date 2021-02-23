WATCH: Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers

Actress Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday night that she is engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This is the first time Woodley has spoken out about the rumored engagement, and the Big Little Lies star, 29, was visibly excited to speak about her future “incredible” husband on February 22.

“For us, it’s not new news, you know?” Woodley told Fallon during the virtual appearance. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.'”

“First off, [he’s] just a wonderful, incredible human being,” Woodley gushes. “But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

Woodley also credited her dog for encouraging her to date the Packers star. “When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him.'”

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game,” she revealed. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Rodgers Announced the Surprise Engagement News During the NFL Honors Ceremony

#Packers Aaron Rodgers' acceptance speech for the 2020 NFL MVP "Speak things to life. Manifest the desires of your heart. Question everything. And spread love and positivity." Also, Rodgers apparently got engaged 😂 pic.twitter.com/QI99od7Hkv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 7, 2021

Rodgers first shocked the world when he casually announced that he had a fiancée while accepting the 2020 MVP Award during the NFL Honors ceremony earlier this month.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” Aaron said while accepting his award. “One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

While Woodley is still not the biggest football fan, she’s a big Rodgers fan. She told Fallon of the sport, “I don’t get it. He’s good. He’s great. But, like, I don’t understand. ‘Cause I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That’s the dude I know.”

Rumors That Woodley & Rodgers Were Dating Started In July

After Rodgers split with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, whom he dated since 2017, the NFl star was quickly linked to The Secret Life of the American Teenager that following summer. However, it wasn’t until a recent E! News report on February 2 in which their relationship was confirmed.

The famous couple was somehow able to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and neither posted any photos together on social media. However, an E! News source reported earlier this month that “they have seen each other and been in touch,” while Woodley filmed Misanthrope in Montreal and Rodgers focused on the NFL post-season.

“They continue to talk and see each other when they can,” the source said after the Packers lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the playoffs. “They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

