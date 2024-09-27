Shania Twain Shocks Fans by Looking ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Photos

Country music legend Shania Twain pioneered a new blonde look in photos showing her at the People’s Choice Awards, according to photos published by Getty Images.

Fans were shocked by how different Twain looked. “She’s is unrecognizable. Why would she do this?” wrote one person on X.

“She looks great, but that face is NOT the original Shania Twain face, and you can’t convince anyone with eyes she looks the same,” wrote one person on X. “Shania looks like a Nancy Sinatra from the 60s wannabe,” wrote another.

“That’s NOT Shania Twain!!!” wrote another perplexed person on X, but it was Twain. “I did not know that Shania Twain was in a witness protection program,” another person joked.

Twain was “unrecognizable” in the photos, DailyMail.com also wrote. E! News called the look Twain’s “eye-popping new look.”

“Isn’t it crazy? I love it,” Twain told E! News cohost Keltie Knight of the look, which the publication said made her look like a “Denim Barbie.”

“I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that’s the joy. It’s not about putting on something that’s amazing—it’s about being part of it,” Twain told E! News.

Shania Twain Has Alternated Different Looks All Year, Photos Show

Twain looked very different in July, with her hair her typical brunette color, according to photos on Getty Images.

Some people liked her new blonde look. “Wow, this is what 60y old can look like, that is just amazing. Well, she isn’t quite 60, she is 59, but Shania Twain looks like she is in her early 30s!!!” a person wrote on X.

But another person wrote on X, “This doesn’t even look like her🥲” And another person wrote, sharing a photo, “Shania Twain looks unrecognizable these days😱” That photo showed her with long blonde hair, showing that she has been blonde before. Photos on Getty Images show her singing with long straight blonde hair back in June 2024. In May, her hair was short and brown, showing she has been alternating hairstyles for at least the past year.

Shania Twain Said She Was at the Awards Show ‘More as a Fan Than Anything,’ a Report Says

Twain hosted the second People’s Choice Country Awards show this year; the People’s Choice Awards also posted a picture of her in the denim look to its Instagram page.

“It’s a really full-circle experience for me,” Twain told Billboard about her hosting duties. “It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there, and obviously the historic location is always appealing. I meet new artists, and I’m running into old friends, making new friends.”

Twain added to Billboard, “I’m here more as a fan than anything. It’s the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything. I’ll be smack dab in the middle of it all, so I’m super excited. I’m all access.”

At one point during the awards show, “the singer was lowered from the rafters of Nashville’s Opry House inside the silhouette of a heart to join a troupe of 10 male dancers in matching Western wear,” Rolling Stone reported.

“Let’s do this!” she said, according to Rolling Stone.