Sarah Michelle Gellar Expresses Pain Over Untimely Death of Shannen Doherty

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is remembering her close friend Shannen Doherty in an Instagram tribute the day after People Magazine confirmed that Doherty had lost her battle with cancer.

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love,” Gellar wrote on her Instagram page on July 15. “Thank you, for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her.”

“More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money , stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and [elicit] that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔,” she added in the post.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Posted a Series of Photos Showing Her With Shannen Doherty

Gellar posted a carousel of photos showing her with Doherty. They show the friends during happier times.

On April 12, Gellar also posted a photo with Doherty, writing, “Happy birthday @theshando #LetsBeClear I love any reason to celebrate you.”

Shannen Doherty died on July 13, her publicist confirmed to People Magazine.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane told People.

Shannen Doherty Died Surrounded by Loved Ones & Her Dog, Reports Say

Doherty’s publicist described her final moments to People.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane continued to the magazine.

Doherty had been battling cancer since 2015, once telling People, “I don’t want to die,” as the magazine reported in 2023 that the cancer had spread to her bones.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she told People. “I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Doherty added to People, “When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” she explains.

In 2017, Doherty wrote on Instagram,