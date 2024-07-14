Shannen Doherty’s Last Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking

Actress Shannen Doherty has died following a long battle with breast cancer.

Her last Instagram post was uploaded on June 25, 2024. She uploaded a video from her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast in which she shared that she was preparing to start another round of chemotherapy. She explained that she wasn’t sure how things would go.

“I have no idea how long I’m gonna be on the chemo for,” Doherty said.

“I have no idea if it’s gonna be 3 months or if it’s gonna be 6 months. Or if we’re gonna — if after 3 months, it’s not working, if we’re gonna change again. Like, I don’t really… That’s not something that I can predict. It’s not something my doctors can predict. And it’s scary,” she added.

“It’s like, a big wake up call. At the same time, I’ve gotta say that there is some positivity there and the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means that there’s a lot more protocols for me to try,” she explained.

“So, you know, for the first time in a couple months probably, I feel hopeful,” she continued.

Doherty was 53 years old.

Fans Have Left Their Condolences on Shannen Doherty’s Last Instagram Post

Doherty’s death was confirmed by her publicist, Leslie Sloane, a few weeks later.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane told People magazine on July 14.

After hearing the news, dozens of fans have filled the comments section of Doherty’s last Instagram post with condolences and love.

“I can’t believe it. My mood has just changed drastically. I’m in shock,” one person wrote.

“So heartbreaking, she fought so hard,” someone else said.

“So sad and not fair. I really hoped she would beat this cancer, her journey on insta was always so positive,” a third comment read.

“Just heard the news and wanted to extend my sincerest condolences. As a GenXer, I “grew up with” the whole 90210 cast. I send my best regards to her family, friends, castmates and of course Bowie. I hope Luke was there to greet her with an overdue hug,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Shannen Doherty Remained Positive as She Battled Cancer

Though often candid and vulnerable at times, Doherty remained positive as she went through treatments to prolong her life.

On a March 2024 episode of “Let’s Be Clear,” she answered some fan questions. One person asked the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star if she was happy.

“I am. I am happy,” she replied. “It’s been an interesting year and a half. 2023 did not start great and I found it incredibly challenging. Every day is a challenge because with cancer, things change all the time … You think you’ve got this protocol that’s amazing, and then all of a sudden your body just stops reacting to it,” she continued.

“Those are hard moments to get through, but I’m happy because I’m still here and I have people in my life now that truly love me and that will walk through hell with me and for me,” she added.

