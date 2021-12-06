Sharon Weiss’s Burned Pie: See the Best Marie Callender’s Memes

On Facebook, a woman named Sharon Weiss left a photo on Marie Callender’s Facebook page, blaming the company for her burned pie. The comment quickly went viral, as people across the Internet began making memes blaming Marie Callender’s for their own cooking mistakes or poking fun at Weiss for her burned pie. Now there are Facebook groups dedicated to the memes with tens of thousands of members. Here are some of the best memes, along with a look at how the whole thing got started.

Weiss Wrote: ‘Thanks Marie Calendar for Ruining Thanksgiving Dessert’

It all began when Weiss shared a photo on Marie Callender’s Facebook page and wrote: “Thanks Marie Calendar for ruining thanksgiving dessert.”

The photo included a picture of a pie that appeared to have been left in the oven for far too long.

Marie Callender’s replied, “Hi Sharon. Thanks for your post. We’re really sorry to hear our Pumpkin Pie let you down this year. We’d like to get in touch with you so we can hear more and help. Please send us a private message…”

Other commenters jumped in and told Marie Callender’s that they shouldn’t be sorry.

One person wrote, “why are you sorry? You didn’t cremate her pie. You didn’t set her oven temperature to the ‘hell’ setting. She did that all on her own. Maybe she needs to lay off the sauce before cooking next time? 🤔”

And suddenly other people began blaming Marie Callender’s for other random things happening in their lives.

One person commented, “I’m no culinary genius or anything, but I’m pretty sure the instructions say to bake those pies, not light them on fire and then stick them in a broiler.”

One person marked themselves safe on Facebook from her pie.

And people are creating more memes about blaming Marie Callender’s for something they did themselves.

The original comment that Weiss left has since been deleted, although it’s not clear if the comment was deleted by Marie Callender’s or by Weiss. However, plenty of screenshots were taken and people are continuing to roast Weiss’s comment by replying to other posts on Marie Callender’s webpage.

Newsweek reported that others have complained about burning the company’s pies before. One person said the baking instructions were wrong and left a one-star review. They wrote: “I baked this exactly as the instructions on the box. The top came out burnt. Overall the pie flavor wasn’t the best, even if you peeled the burnt layer off.”

Another person said the instructions said to bake the pie 70 to 80 minutes, but theirs was burned after 73 minutes.

Here Are More of the Best Memes

Here are some of the best memes being shared about the pie. The ones below were compiled by The Busy Praying Cook on Facebook before the post was deleted.

This was also a great opportunity for a new Bernie meme mashup.

Of course, a “Breaking Bad” meme had to make an appearance.

This next meme should probably be turned into a real CAPTCHA test.

Now There Are Facebook Groups Dedicated to the Memes

The comment has gathered so much traction that there are now Facebook groups dedicated to the meme. A group called “Marie Callender’s Sharon Pie Roasting Posting” already has more than 78,000 members. A group called “What in the Sharon Weiss is going on here??!” has 32,800 members.

A woman whom some people thought was related to Sharon, Phyllis Sanders, later shared on Facebook that she got them mixed up and she wasn’t talking about the same Sharon Weiss.

A woman on Facebook shared that Sharon was one of the “most sincere and fun person I know,” and added that her friends were enjoying the comments “as they seem to lighten up everything going on the world today.”

Quite a few people have said on Facebook that they’re happy to have something to unite on that isn’t political or COVID-19 focused.

