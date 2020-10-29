Are Shep Rose & Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green Still Together?

Has a woman finally gotten Southern Charm’s Shep Rose to settle down? It looks like Rose is officially off the market. The 40-year-old Bravo-lebrity has confirmed he’s been dating 26-year-old Taylor Ann Green since earlier this year, and Green will appear on Southern Charm, according to Us Weekly. Season 7 of Southern Charm premieres tonight, October 29 on Bravo.

“Things are going well, and she’s fantastic,” Rose told Us Weekly on October 27. “I kinda jokingly said, like, she refuses to give me a reason to not be in love with her, honestly. Like, I can find a reason to, like, weasel my way out of, like, any — oh, not weasel, but you know what I mean?”

Shortly after dating, COVID-19 hit and even helped the couple get closer. “We were dating for a few months and then quarantine happened, so we basically became like a married couple after like three months,” Rose told E! on October 29. “It was a shock to the system, no doubt about it.”

Green may be helping out Rose’s notorious commitment fears. “I would have thought I would have gotten all nervous about cohabitating with somebody,” Rose told E! “I didn’t hate it: that’s the good news. I kinda liked it. So learned a lot about myself, still learning a lot about myself. I absolutely adore her and I’m just really glad that we got what we got to do together because it was really lovely. We didn’t kill each other, in fact, quite the opposite.”

Shep Rose Has Thought About the Future With Taylor Ann Green

Southern Charm’s consistent bachelor has even considered having Green around for the rest of his life. “Yeah, of course I’ve thought about that,” Rose told E! on October 29. “It’s an eternal thing. She’s amazing, don’t screw it up. At the moment I’m trying not to screw it up and I hope I’m doing a good job at that.”

Rose added, “But again, yes, I’ve been single for a long, long time. I know this sounds cliché and I apologize but I tell her this too, ‘Am I happy today? Yes, I am. OK, keep going.’ You know what I mean? That’s kind of the mantra and I’m happy.”

The Bravo star noted that not all of his commitment doubts have completely disappeared. “I was definitely nervous about, you know, domestic bliss,” Rose told Us Weekly on October 27. “Even though my parents had been married for 45 years and both my brother and sister were married. So, I don’t have, like, you know, a lot of examples of things not working, but for some reason I worry about that and wring my hands about that.”

Taylor Ann Green Gets Along Well With the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast

As fans have seen in the past, when a newcomer dates a cast member of Southern Charm, they’re also introduced to the rest of the cast. Some introductions have hurt relationships, and others have helped in one way or another.

Craig Conover hinted that fans will get to see Shep Rose date in the newest season of Southern Charm. Conover told Us Weekly, “It’s fascinating, this will be the first year that you see [me] dating, Shep’s in a relationship and Austen’s…I don’t know. Something’s always changing and is new.”

Rose himself said that Green exceeded his expectations when meeting his friends. “She’s become better friends with my friends than I am,” Rose told Us Weekly. “And I’m, like, sort of pissed about that. I mean my dog, little Craig, loves her I think more than me. I mean, Craig [Conover] and Austen [Kroll], I think like her more than me. She’s taken over.”

Even Conover admitted that Green has had a positive impact on Rose and his past bachelor lifestyle. “Shep is such a better version of himself with her,” the 31-year-old Sewing Down South founder told Us Weekly on October 23. “You know, towards the end of last year I had stopped talking to Shep. We just weren’t on the same page. I was moving forward with my business and there wasn’t anything there for me. It was toxic. And he wasn’t in a great place and he started dating Taylor.”

