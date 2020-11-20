Shepard Rose’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If you’ve watched Southern Charm from the beginning, then you definitely know Shepard Rose, who has been on the show since its first season. Rose has grown to be a fan favorite over the years, as viewers got a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle living in Charleston, South Carolina.

So, where does Rose’s money come from? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rose’s net worth is estimated at or around $4 million. Here’s what you need to know about Shepard Rose’s net worth:

1. Shepard Rose Comes From a Wealthy Family

Even though Rose has had a lot of success on his own, he appears to come from a wealthy family. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Rose’s family has lived in South Carolina for quite a long time. His father is a lawyer, and his grandfather was successful in the steel industry. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, his mom’s side of the family are also lawyers.

During BravoCon 2019, Rose also revealed an interesting fact about his family. “My great-great aunt Mildred… no, Mary Chestnut, if you watch the PBS Civil War documentary, they quote her,” Rose said during BravoCon, as noted by Bravo. “She kept a journal during the war and it’s fascinating, so that’s my little nugget.”

2. Shepard Rose Owns Restaurants

In addition to appearing on Southern Charm, Rose also owns a few restaurants in the Charleston area. According to Bravo, Rose co-owns three restaurants in Charleston: the Commodore, The Alley, and the restaurant in the Palace Hotel. These restaurants definitely generate some income for Rose, though it looks like the Palace Hotel is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2016, Rose spoke to Bravo about how his costars act when they’re in his restaurants. “It’s funny — Thomas [Ravenel] and Whitney [Sudler-Smith] both love it,” Rose said. “I mean Cam[eran Eubanks] doesn’t go out cause she’s a married nerd. Craig [Conover’s] been in a few times, but Craig kind of has toned it down lately. I’ve got a ton of friends, and it’s just great to have them in there and everybody loves it. And it’s just nice to have arguably the hottest spot in town — I know things don’t last forever, but right now everybody’s all smiles and they’re lovely.”

3. Shepard Rose Earns Money From Appearing on ‘Southern Charm’

Of course, Rose also makes money by appearing on the hit show, Southern Charm. According to Radar Online, each of the main cast members gets paid around $25,000 to appear on each episode. The cast members also reportedly receive a bonus of around $60,000 for appearing on the reunion specials. However, according to The Sun, Rose was given an $80,000 raise for Season 7.

During an August 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rose revealed that he almost didn’t come back for another season of Southern Charm. “Last season was hard for me, and I’m not pointing fingers because I’ve pointed them at myself, as well,” Rose told Entertainment Tonight. “I was disillusioned. I talked to Cameran and was like, ‘I don’t think I want to do this anymore,’ just because of social media. … It’s just hard when people are hammering you … [and] it’s hard to block everything out.”

4. Shepard Rose Has His Own Clothing Line

In addition to having restaurants, Rose has his own apparel line called ShepGear. His line includes fun t-shirts, decorated face masks, dog collars, and hats, just to name a few. It seems like Rose is definitely making some money from his apparel line, and the Instagram account for ShepGear has over 44,000 followers.

During an April 2020 interview with Saratoga Living, Rose explained how the line got started. “I started it when I was wearing a homemade American flag hat,” Rose told Saratoga Living. “People kept asking where I got it, so I made some. They sold well, so I just started making shirts that I thought were funny. And people liked those, too.”

5.Shepard Rose Often Partners With Companies on his Social Media Pages

Because Rose has a large platform and following from his role on Southern Charm, he often partners with different companies and brands to promote their products on his social media pages. Rose often partners with Natural Light beer on his Instagram page, as well as a CBD company called Natures Highway. By promoting products on his social media pages, Rose can get paid for his promotions.

On November 9, Rose posted a picture of himself to Instagram with a case of Natural Light beer. In the caption, Rose wrote, “Me and @goodboycraig are likely going to need this @naturallightbeer to watch this Monday Night Football 🏈 game tonight. It’s Not really a premium matchup. 2-5 v 0-8. Still football though 🤙🏻 disclaimer: Lil Craig doesn’t drink…beer. He’s a whiskey 🥃 guy. 😂”

