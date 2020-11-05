Shep Rose Puts Thomas Ravenel on Blast

Southern Charm cast members Shep Rose and Thomas Ravenel have been feuding over Twitter. Rose – a current Southern Charm cast member – has vocally supported the Democratic Party and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. On the other hand, Ravenel – who was fired before season 6 of Southern Charm – has publicly supported the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

Ravenel tweeted a now-deleted post saying that Trump is, “fighting his a** off to save the American dream,” on October 20, as reported by People.

Rose responded to the tweet writing, “Good to see you using your degree from trump university! You know. The American Dream he sold to people then had to settle for 25 mill for bilking a bunch of people. But at least he has his charity. Wait a sec. he stole from that as well and had to pay 2 mill. #Conman”

Rose was referencing the Trump Organization’s real estate training program that ended in 2010. The U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel declared the university was fraudulent in 2018 when Trump and the former students finalized a $25 million settlement, according to USA Today.

The 40-year-old Southern Charm star also mentioned Trump’s order to pay $2 million to eight different charities, “for illegally misusing charitable funds at the Trump Foundation for political purposes,” in December 2019, the New York Attorney General’s office said in a press release at the time, according to People. The Trump Foundation was also ordered to shut down.

Ravenel responded to the tweet writing, “Child’s play compared to the Biden Family Criminal Enterprise. Below someone’s recommending we do a political point/counterpoint show. Lol.”

Thomas Ravenel Recently Slammed Shep Rose on Twitter

The above Twitter feud between the Southern Charm stars occurred on October 20, and it wouldn’t be the last one. In September, Rose tweeted a political statement writing, “Every trump supporting woman on twitter looks like they secretly think “he’s rich! I wish he grabbed me by the p****, maybe i could get a ride on his private jet, i bet it’s got all the Mountain Dew you can drink on there. And maybe some spaghettios.””

The Reality TV Bliss Twitter account took a screenshot of Rose’s tweet and added the caption, “Shep degrading women. Is anyone surprised? He needs help #SouthernCharm.” In a since-deleted tweet as seen above, Ravenel retweeted the tweet on November 3 and added the caption, “Damn!”

Shep Rose & Thomas Ravenel Both Voted

So happy to stand in line (for only about 25 min) this afternoon to cast my early vote 🗳. @harrisonjaime and @JoeBiden we’re the ones i was most excited about. @jamooreforsc15 is amazing as well in the 15th district. Vote every Trump apologists out. pic.twitter.com/MNdVtK1hYk — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) October 22, 2020

Regardless of their political beliefs, both Shep Rose and Thomas Ravenel shared with their social media followers that they voted. Rose and Ravenel both voted in South Carolina, which allows for early voting.

Rose shared an Instagram story and tweet with his followers on October 22. “So happy to stand in line (for only about 25 min) this afternoon to cast my early vote,” he tweeted along with a selfie behind a voting poster. “Jaime Harrison and Joe Biden were the ones i was most excited about. SC Representative JA Moore is amazing as well in the 15th district. Vote every Trump apologists out.”

Ravenel shared a similar voting sentiment via Twitter. The 58-year-old former politician also tweeted a selfie with an “I Voted” sticker. “Just voted at the North Charleston Coliseum,” he tweeted on October 28. “That was a very efficient, orderly and quick process. Pleasantly surprised!!” One Twitter user replied asking him how long the wait was, and Ravenel echoed Rose writing, “25 minutes.”

