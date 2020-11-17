A Southern Charm Star Had Issues With Jax Taylor at His Wedding

Southern Charm’s Shep Rose may not be the most charming wedding guest. Rose has admitted that he may have not been the best guest at Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding. The wedding took place in June 2019 in Kentucky, and Rose attended along with other Bravo-lebrities.

Earlier this year, Taylor and Cartwright spilled he had the worst behavior at their wedding. “He posted me walking down the aisle before anybody was supposed to,” Cartwright told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 7.

Taylor chimed in saying, “He was talking, he was videoing.” After Cohen agreed, Taylor continued saying, “He was the worst guest ever.” But Cartwright clarified, “No, he was great other than that.” Taylor revealed that he told Rose about his behavior, and said, “Yeah, I was not happy.” The 41-year-old added, “Out of all people, I shouldn’t have to worry about Shep, I thought.”

Shep Rose Confessed He Got in ‘Trouble’ From the Couple

Rose recently opened up about his side of the story. The 40-year-old Southern Charm star played a game of Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” where he admitted he knew Taylor and Cartwright weren’t pleased with his behavior. Rose even said he got in, “trouble” for his behavior during the wedding.

“That’s Jax’s wedding,” Rose told Us Weekly. “What fun we had. But he kinda talked smack about me on [Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen]. He said I was a bad wedding guest. “When asked what he was doing wrong, he said, “I was just, like, videoing everything that’s going on. I got in big trouble!”

Shortly after Taylor and Cartwright appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rose addressed his behavior in early January. Rose retweeted a story about what the two said about him, and added the caption, “I love Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and i think/hope the feeling is mutual. They could have been more communicative about what their guest’s social media restrictions were. But it was such a fun wedding. I was honored to be there. Maybe in the year 2050 they can come to mine.”

Rose Said He Was ‘Honored’ to Sit With Some Bravo-Lebrities

Taylor and Cartwright’s was quite the Bravo-studded wedding. The guest-list included many Vanderpump Rules cast members such as Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz. Summer House’s Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee were also in attendance.

Rose sat at a table with two other Bravo-lebrities. Rose said he was, “honored” when he discovered he was at a table with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd. While Rose admitted he was a fan of hers, he’s unsure if the feeling was mutual. “I don’t know if she watches [Southern Charm],” Rose told Us Weekly. “I really don’t know, but I think I won her over. I think so. So you’ll have to ask her!”

Rose also gave his two cents on the Vanderpump Rules cast. “I love those people [on Vanderpump Rules],” Rose told Us Weekly. “I really like Tom Schwartz. He is a sweetheart. And so I would love to get together with them.”

