‘Southern Charm’ Shep Rose vs. Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Net Worth: Who Is Wealthier?

On Southern Charm, many of the stars show off their wealth while living in Charleston, South Carolina. They live an extravagant and exciting life, especially stars Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith. But, who is wealthier?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rose has a net worth of around $4 million, and Sudler-Smith has a net worth of around $2 million. This would mean that Rose is just slightly wealthier than Sudler-Smith.

Although Rose comes from money, he has certainly made a name for himself over the past few years. Rose is the co-owner of The Palace Hotel, which is a dive bar that serves drinks and hot dogs, among other things, according to The Post and Courier. However, according to Yelp, the spot is temporarily closed, possibly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Radar Online, the stars of Southern Charm also make money by appearing on the reality series. The stars are estimated to be paid around $25,000 per episode, and they also make a bonus just for appearing on the reunion special. The bonus is estimated to be around $60,000.

Whitney Sudler-Smith Comes From a Wealthy Family

Although Sudler-Smith has a slightly lower net worth than Rose, he comes from a very wealthy family. Sudler-Smith’s mother, Patricia Altschul, has an estimated net worth of around $20 million. Altschul is also featured on Southern Charm.

Altschul’s late husband, Arthur Altschul, was a general partner at Goldman Sachs, according to The New York Times. Altschul’s late husband was very successful, and they owned a home in Centre Island, New York, that had over 30 rooms according to Bravo. After her husband passed away, Altschul sold the home in 2009 for $12.5 million. The home overlooked the water, featuring a private dock and a rose garden. Inside, the home had an elevator, a library, and a two-story entryway, according to Bravo.

In her book, The Art of Southern Charm, Altschul wrote of her late husband, “He was quite the luminary: a partner at Goldman Sachs, a philanthropist, a major art collector, and on top of everything else, a divine human being,” according to Bravo.

Someone Hacked Shep Rose’s Social Media Accounts Last Year and Asked for Money

According to Bravo, someone hacked Rose’s social media accounts last July and asked followers for money. The hacker posted to his Instagram story, writing, “If anyone can lend me $500 I am willing to pay back $1500 Saturday…I am in California stuck my bank is on hold and I have no gas or anything… Anyone that can help please message me. I have Cash app and Zelle.”

As many viewers seemed alarmed by Rose’s Instagram message, Rose’s costar, Cameran Eubanks, clarified what was going on. “I wanted to give a PSA to everyone who has DMed me over night, literally 100s of people asking about Shep,” Eubanks said at the time, according to Bravo. “Yes, his account was hacked. No, that was not him asking for money. That was somebody else. It was a scam. If you sent money, I’m very sorry. Somebody obviously got a hold of Shep’s phone.”

Rose later confirmed what had happened to him on Twitter. Rose wrote, “My phone was hacked last night. I have no idea how. It was through Instagram. Sorry for the confusion. It’s been frustrating.”

READ NEXT: Who is Rebecca Leigh Wash?