Cause of Death for ’90s ‘Music Legend’, 49, Released by LA Medical Examiner

The official cause of death for singer Shifty Shellshock – whose real name was Seth Binzer – has been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

Binzer was the frontman for the musical group “Crazy Town.” According to People Magazine, Binzer also starred on reality TV shows. He “appeared on the VH1 shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.” Metro dubbed him a ’90s music legend.

In a statement on September 24, the office wrote that “the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for 49-year-old singer-songwriter Seth Brooks Binzer as the effects of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The manner of death is accident.”

According to the statement, “Mr. Binzer was found unresponsive at a residence on June 24 and death was pronounced at 1213 hours. An examination was completed on June 25, and after the receipt of relevant test and study results, the cause and manner of death were certified on September 24.” The full report won’t be available until October 11, the medical examiner’s statement says.

The Band’s Manager Said Seth Binzer Struggled With Addiction & the Band’s ‘Rapid Success’

The band’s manager previously told People Magazine in June that Binzer died of an accidental overdose.

“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Howie Hubberman Told People. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs,” Hubberman told People at that time. “Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

Shift Shellshock & His Band Had a Massive Hit With the Song, ‘Butterfly’

According to Deadline, Binzer was a “nu-metal star” who founded “American rap-rock group Crazy Town in 1995 in L.A. with Bret ‘Epic’ Mazur.”

A single on their album “The Gift of Game” became a major hit, Deadline reported. It was called “Butterfly,” and, according to Deadline, “became one of the anthems of the 2000s.” However, the band never achieved that same level of success with future albums, according to Deadline. “Butterfly” has 249 million views on the band’s YouTube page.

A fan wrote on the “Butterfly” YouTube video’s comment thread, “You’ve transformed into a butterfly now, fly high. You’ll always be a part of our youth, this track was the summer of 2000. I remember hearing this gem everywhere I went.. a timeless banger! Rest In Peace Shifty.”

“R.l.P Seth Binzer, thank you for all the Happy memories and music. Rest in paradise brother,” another person wrote.

Drummer Brad Rice wrote on X after news broke of Shellshock’s official cause of death being released, “I didn’t realize that Shifty Shellshock (Seth Binzer of Crazy Town) passed away in June. Addiction is a heartbreaking soul crusher that really has no rhyme or reason, and for those of us who struggle with it we have to be vigilant FOREVER. I’m always here if anyone needs to talk.”