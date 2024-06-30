Cause of Death Released for ‘Crazy Town’ Frontman Shifty Shellshock

Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the band “Crazy Town,” died of an “accidental overdose” in Los Angeles, California, the band’s manager told People Magazine.

The cause of death was revealed to People by Howie Hubberman on June 27. Shifty Shellshock’s real name was Seth Binzer.

“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman told People. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

According to Binzer’s IMDb profile, he was “an actor and writer, known for Barbie (2023), Something’s Gotta Give (2003) and Saving Silverman (2001).” People Magazine reported that he also starred on VH1 shows “Celebrity Rehab” and “Sober House.”

Shifty Shellshock’s Cause of Death Was a Combination of Prescription & Street Drugs, His Manager Says

A cocktail of drugs caused Shellshock’s death, the manager told People.

“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs,” he added to People. “Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s database says that Binzer died on June 24. The cause was listed as “deferred,” pending further investigation, according to the database.

‘Crazy Town’s’ Co-Founder Bret Mazur Revealed That Seth Binzer ‘Struggled With the Challenges of Maintaining Sobriety’

Bret “Epic” Mazur, who co-founded the band “Crazy Town” with Binzer, wrote about the death on his Facebook page.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we have learned the passing of our dear friend and brother, Seth Binzer. As the other half of Crazy Town, Seth’s incredible talent and larger-than-life personality left an indelible mark on all who knew him and on the music we created together,” Mazur wrote.

“Seth struggled with the challenges of maintaining sobriety throughout his life, a battle that he continuously fought privately and publicly. Despite the hardships, he brought immense joy and energy into the lives of those around him. I wish with all my heart that his story could have ended differently, but we find solace in the hope that Seth has finally found the peace he was searching for so desperately all these years,” he added.

The post continues: