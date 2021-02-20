Sienna Sauce on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Monique Crayton and Tyla-Simone Crayton took their company, Sienna Sauce, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors.

The entrepreneurial duo presented their company to Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.

According to the episode synopsis, the “kid-preneur and her mom from Houston, Texas, persevere through hardship to launch a successful sauce company.”

Here’s what you should know about Sienna Sauce on Shark Tank:

1. The CEO is 17 Years Old

The CEO of Sienna Sauce is only 17 years old. She created her own sauce for wings first when she was eight years old and started selling it when she was 14 years old. According to ABC 13, she named it after the community where she lives.

“I would wake up Sunday mornings, hand bottle the sauce, package it, and then sell it to my local community,” Tyla-Simone Crayton told ABC 13. “Once I got enough money from that, we were able to do to a professional manufacturer and get my sauce manufactured.”

Crayton’s age may impress the Shark Tank Sharks, but that’s not always enough to get a deal from one of the investors.

2. The Company Started by Selling Wings From the Family’s Kitchen

According to an interview with CNBC, Sienna Sauce started when Crayton decided to start selling wings from her kitchen in order to start developing a customer base for her sauces. When her mother agreed, Crayton got to work.

“We were set up in the kitchen with four deep fryers and an extension cord running in the house and outside to the backyard for power,” Crayton told the outlet. “We turned our front dining room into our waiting area for customers and we took orders and payments there.”

She added, “It was amazing. Friends, family, and local neighbors [all came to] support our first night.”

They did that every Friday night from April 2017 to December 2017 and ended up bringing in a total of $48,000 that year.

3. The Sauce is Available in a Number of Flavors

At the time of writing, the Sienna Sauce is available in three flavors from the company website.

The flavors currently available are spicy, sweet and tangy and lemon pepper. They can be purchased in packs of three or in a variety pack, which comes with one of each of the sauces. The three-pack of sauces is $29.85.

There is also a “Sauce Lovers E-Book” available for just $9.99. The book includes four recipes from chef Jabril Riddick and a recipe from the Sienna Sauce’s Virtual Cook-Off.

4. Sienna Sauce Generated Over $190,000 in Revenue in 2019

According to CNBC’s Make It, Sienna Sauce generated $192,000 in revenue in 2019. The sauce is sold in Walmarts and in 70 stores across the United States.

That’s a long way from where the company started in the family kitchen..

“I would hand-make [the sauce] in the kitchen every Sunday morning,” Crayton told the outlet. Once she was able to get a spot on TV, her company began to pick up customers, and Crayton created more options in flavors.

5. Crayton’s Goal is For Sienna Sauce to be a Household Name

Crayton told CNBC that her goal for Sienna Sauce is for it to become a household name. She also opened up about how her business has become successful, and she encouraged people to chase their dreams and not be afraid of asking questions.

“Sometimes we get caught up with our pride and things like that, but never be afraid to be vulnerable and ask questions because it’s okay to not be the smartest person in the room,” she said. “You can always learn from someone else.”

She’ll definitely get her chance to ask questions of people with more experience than her once she is given her time in the Shark Tank. Tune in to see if she gets an investor.

