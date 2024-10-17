Simon Cowell Cancels Taping After Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), the well-known television talent competition created and judged by Simon Cowell, has postponed its current round of auditions following the death of singer Liam Payne. Payne, who rose to fame as a member of the popular boy band One Direction, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a high floor at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. The 31-year-old’s death has brought an outpouring of grief from fans and the entertainment community. In response, BGT producers and hosts have paused filming, with no immediate plans to resume.

Cowell, who received a large amount of credit for helping to assemble One Direction in 2010, was spotted for the first time after Payne’s death in the back seat of a car in Blackpool, England. Cowell, who covered up wearing Aviator sunglasses, had been holding auditions for BGT.

Production Decision and Public Response

Fremantle UK, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, confirmed the decision to halt auditions in a statement to People on Thursday, October 17. The spokesperson stated, “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.” and added, “Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him.”

The Applause Store, which handles ticketing for BGT, announced the postponement on social media platform X. They informed ticket holders that the planned audition filming in Blackpool, England, would not proceed, citing Payne’s death as the reason for the cancellation. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the company wrote.

They later shared a separate post expressing their sadness, saying, “We are devastated about the very sad news about @LiamPayne. We send our love, strength, and condolences to all his loved ones, family, and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Liam Payne’s Career and Industry Reactions

Liam Payne first appeared in the public eye in 2008, auditioning for Simon Cowell’s The X Factor. Despite being eliminated initially, he was encouraged by Cowell to return in 2010. This second audition led to Payne’s inclusion in the boy band One Direction alongside Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik. The group went on to achieve global fame, releasing five studio albums before going on hiatus in 2016.

In the wake of Payne’s death, The X Factor paid tribute on X, writing, “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

Other artists, including Charlie Puth, expressed their shock and sorrow on social media. Puth posted an Instagram story and shared, “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone.”

The decision to pause the filming of Britain’s Got Talent in the wake of Liam Payne’s death is a prime example of the significant impact of his passing. Fans are awaiting Cowell’s statement on Payne’s passing as he played such a vital mentorship role in the late singer’s life.