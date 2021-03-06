Simply Good Jars on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Jared Cannon took his company and product, Simply Good Jars, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “shakes it up when he introduces his convenient way to eat healthier meals while empowering everyone to better the planet.”

Cannon was able to pitch his product to Sharks Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Simply Good Jars on Shark Tank:

1. The Company Aims to Make Eating Healthy Easier

Simply Good Jars was founded with the goal of making healthy eating easier through layers of healthy food.

“Our mission is to help improve lives and communities by providing responsible, respectful food choices for everyone,” the website reads. “For us, that means using only whole food ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible, and embracing a sustainable business model.”

The company wants people to eat well and feel good.

2. Simply Good Jars Was Founded by a Chef

Jared Cannon, the founder of Simply Good Jars, is a chef. He said that the reason he thought of Simply Good Jars was because of all the food he’d been eating while working full time and studying to get an MBA.

“Working full time and studying to earn my MBA at night – eating a meal usually meant something fast, easily available, and often unhealthy,” he said.

He added, “My fast-food choices had me feeling guilty, tired, and never satisfied. I realized that this wasn’t a challenge for just me – that there was an incredible need outside of traditional eateries for faster, healthier, food options that are actually delicious…so I took the leap.”

3. Cannon Has Over 18 Years of Food Experience

According to the company website, Cannon had worked in restaurants and fast-casual eateries for 18 years.

According to Cannon’s LinkedIn page, he worked as a corporate executive chef at Tria in Philadelphia, as an executive chef consultant at Di Bruno Bros, a district manager at Honeygrow and as an executive chef at Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant.

Cannon has a Master’s Degree in business from Temple University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in hotel, motel, and restaurant management from Florida International University.

4. The Jars Avoid the Use of Single-Use Plastic

The Simply Good Jars are made to be recycled, and the company hopes to eliminate single-use plastic.

“Our jars are created with a much different approach-they are designed to live on,” the website reads. “They are durable, reusable, recyclable and convenient.”

The jars each have a QR code that can be scanned, allowing a consumer to pledge to reuse, repurpose, or recycle the jar in order to keep them out of landfills.

5. The Salads Can Be Mixed Inside the Jar

instagram.com/p/CDuPMgZjUeR/

The packaging is designed so the food can be mixed directly in the jar.

“Our salads can be fully mixed right inside our jars – simply shake for 12 seconds or less to create those perfect bites, without any extra effort, spills, or packaging waste,” the website reads.

The company was founded in 2017.

“To get a partner like a Shark, for us, would be game changing,” Cannon told ABC 6. “It’s everyone’s dream. The hope here is that we can get partners on board to help us accelerate this far beyond our imagination.”

